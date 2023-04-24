World's Strongest Man - the heaviest competition on Earth - has come to an end and a winner has been crowned

After five days of brutal competition and immense tests of strength, the heaviest competition on Earth has come to an end. World's Strongest Man 2023 pitted the world's toughest strongmen against one another in a series of challenges at Myrtle Beach in Carolina, but only one remained victorious.

The global spectacle got underway on Wednesday (19 April) starting with two days of qualifying rounds that showcased stars like four-time World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw, as well as Scottish strongman Tom Stoltman, who was defending his two-year streak as champion. The competition then dwindled down to its last 10 competitors for the final stage, ending on Sunday (23 April).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Familiar names such as Oleksii Novikov (2020 winner), Mark Felix, Bobby Thompson and former professional wrestler Evan Singleton were also named on the field of strong superstars competing at the 45th edition of the World's Strongest Man competition. But who was the last man standing?

Who won World's Strongest Man 2023?

It was Canadian strongman Mitchell Hooper who donned the World's Strongest Man 2023 crown after a superb showing at Myrtle Beach, joining him with a podium finish was Tom Stoltman (2nd) and Oleksii Novikov (3rd). Below is a breakdown of Hooper's performance at each stage of the competition:

Loading Race : 5 objects in 0:42.05, 6pts (1st place)

: 5 objects in 0:42.05, 6pts Deadlift Machine : 8 reps, 6pts (1st place)

: 8 reps, 6pts Log Ladder : 5 reps in 0:39.51, 6pts (1st place)

: 5 reps in 0:39.51, 6pts Conan’s Wheel : 636 degrees, 6pts (1st place)

: 636 degrees, 6pts Kettlebell Toss : 6 reps in 0:17.18, 6pts (2nd place)

: 6 reps in 0:17.18, 6pts Reign Total Body Fuel Shield Carry : 64.80 meters, 10pts (1st place)

: 64.80 meters, 10pts KNAACK Deadlift : 8 reps, 10pts (1st place)

: 8 reps, 10pts Fingal’s Fingers : 5 reps in 0:49:89s, 5pts (6th place)

: 5 reps in 0:49:89s, 5pts Max Dumbbell : 4 reps, 9.5 pts (tied 1st place with Evan Singleton)

: 4 reps, 9.5 pts Bus Pull : 0:30:24s, 10pts ( 1st place)

: 0:30:24s, 10pts ( Atlas Stones: 5 reps in 0:036.96, 8.5 pts (1st place)

World's Strongest Man 2023 - Final results and leaderboard

World's Strongest Man 2023 Group Stage results

Mitchell Hooper was named as the World's Strongest Man 2023 - Credit: Getty Images

Group 1

Pavlo Kordiyaka - 25 points Tom Stoltman - 20.5 points Bobby Thompson - 20 points Konstantine Janashia - 17.5 points Pa O’Dwyer - 13 points Eddie Williams - 9 points

Group 2

Oleksii Novikov - 23 points Luke Stoltman - 21 points Gavin Bilton - 20 points Thomas Evans - 18 points Kristjan Jon Haraldsson - 15.5 points Fadi El Masri - 7.5 points

Group 3

Mitchell Hooper - 29 points Mathew Ragg - 22.5 points Aivars Smaukstelis - 17.5 points Mateusz Kieliszkowski - 14 points Graham Hicks - 11.5 points Spenser Remick - 10.5 points

Group 4

Jaco Schoonwinkel - 24 points Brian Shaw - 23.5 points Rauno Heinla - 20.5 points Adam Bishop - 14 points Kevin Faires - 13.5 point Gabriel Rhéaume - 9.5 points

Group 5