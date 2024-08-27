Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reason behind a popular YouTuber’s death has been revealed.

Twomad - famous for gaming and filming online stunts - died in February aged 23.

The Los Angeles home of the Canadian was broken into by police on February 13 after the therapist of Twomad - real name Muudea Sedik - sounded the alert and requested a welfare check. He had sparked worry by posting pictures of guns in the days before he was found dead.

At the time it was reported that drug paraphenalia was found in his flat. And now, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s report, as seen by American celebrity website TMZ, has recorded that he died from an accidental morphine overdose, and that mitragynine, a drug used to treat morphine withdrawal, was also found in his system.

Twomad’s X feed reveals not just the multiple pictures of weapons but a chaotic and nonsensical series of messages such as “IM ABOUT TO EXPLODE AKISUFIJD” and “twomad vs fat weak women so i canget”.

He had more than 500,000 followers on X, almost 400,000 on Instagram, and still has more than 2.1m subscribers to his YouTube channel, which had had more than 200m views.

His “Invading Random Online College Classes....” video has had 16m views.