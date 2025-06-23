AI predicts artists set to draw the biggest crowds at Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Online engagement data reveals Olivia Rodrigo is set to steal the show at Glastonbury 2025, with Rod Stewart close behind.

The data, from adtech firm Quantcast, reveals Rodrigo at a staggering 52.7 million interactions, just edging out Rod Stewart with 51.6 million. Charli XCX follows with 15.4 million, having doubled her audience engagement since the festival lineup announcement, the highest percentage growth of any headliner.

Notably, Jorja Smith, performing at Woodsies, ranks as the third most-engaged act with 43.9 million interactions after Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart - yet she is not slated to headline the Pyramid Stage, raising questions about lineup placement.

Some headliners such as Loyle Carner (3.59m) and The Prodigy (2.31m), both on the Other Stage, have lower engagement than several non-headliners, including Weezer (12.3M).

What’s more, younger Gen Z headliners drive higher engagement overall, though legacy stars such as Rod Stewart and Neil Young (12.1m) still secure strong attention, proving old favourites still pack a punch.

Online engagement levels for Pyramid and Other Stage headliners from March 6 (lineup announcement) to early June:

Olivia Rodrigo - 52.7m

Rod Stewart - 51.6m

Neil Young - 12.1m

Charli XCX - 15.4m

The 1975 - 5.86m

Loyle Carner - 3.59m

The Prodigy - 2.31m

Amit Kotecha, CMO at Quantcast, said: “Given they’re headlining this year, it’s no surprise to see that Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart are drawing the most attention. However, what’s striking is that some of the lower-billed acts are seeing even more engagement than a few of the Pyramid and Other Stage headliners.

“Jorja Smith, for example, has the third-highest engagement overall, yet she’s headlining Woodsies, a much smaller stage. Meanwhile, acts such as Weezer are showing higher engagement than several of the main stage headliners.

“Last year, SZA’s Sunday night slot sparked headlines about crowd turnout. This year’s engagement figures suggest that disparity between popularity and lineup position is still playing out, and fans may not always follow the billing hierarchy.”