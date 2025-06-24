How to stay at festivals if you think you've been spiked

Revellers at Fete de la Musique in France over the weekend

After a mass syringe attack at a French event, and as the UK festival gets into full swing with Glastonbury this weekend, here's how to keep yourself safe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 145 individuals reported being pricked in syringe attacks during the nationwide street festival Fête de la Musique in France, 12 people have been detained by French police.

While it remains unclear as to whether these cases of “needle spiking” involved date-rape drugs like GHB or Rohypnol. These drugs can leave individuals vulnerable to assault, and in some cases unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With festival season fast approaching in the UK, and festival goers expecting to spend time in busy crowds, advice on staying safe from spiking has been published.

145 people reported being pricked by syringes at a festival in France

If you think you have been spiked, by drink or by needle, you should seek help from a trusted friend or the venue management. You should attempt to get to somewhere safe, or to a hospital as soon as is possible.

Schemes such as “Ask for Angela” exist to signal to staff that you need help, and trained staff can then assist you.

Official government guidance for festival organisers tells them to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speak to local police for advice on the best approach to take if an incident occurs.

To display anti spiking information. Posters can be downloaded on the government advice page.

Train the staff, including door security and bar staff. The home office will provide up to £250,000 funding to help train staff in the night time economy.

Put anti-spiking messages on social media channels

Have a medical and welfare team on site with precise plans about how to respond to a spiking incident; and,

Make physical spiking prevention measures available for those who want them, such as drink toppers.

The association of Independent Festivals has over 100 festivals having signed up to its Safer Spaces at Festivals initiative. The charter sets out their commitment to tackling sexual violence, harassment and assault at their events.