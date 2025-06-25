LeeJCluskey - Fourth Single 'As Luck Would Have It' from Album 'Strengthened Virtues'

British Creative LeeJCluskey completes the release of fourth single 'As Luck Would Have It' from debut album 'Strengthened Virtues' released in November 2024 via all digital media outlets as with the album. The song is accompanied by an impressive music video that projects the concept of luck in different music video visuals. The various parts of the video show human interaction, nature and space where they all take part in existence with each other regarding what is happening.

LeeJCluskey informs of his thinking on the music video creation taking part in the videography as well as being the singer/songwriter.

'I think with the music videos it always helps to have some ideas, because if you don't you can initially have nothing to work with whatsoever, personally I start to see things and the possible visuals for the music video, the album or single cover as well. The music production company I have worked with complete a great amount of work filming in so many countries, different places and filming so many clips of different people taking part in human life. There is an immense team effort.

He also continues to enlighten us with the creative experience and the mindset of working with the videography.

Album Cover - 'Strengthened Virtues'

'In the music video for 'As Luck Would Have It' it shows how we can be vulnerable when it comes to human interaction, if we take relationships for example, you could say that it is luck of the draw how a male and female, man and woman get on, you cannot know that somebody is callous straight away, so in its simplist you are going off a bit of luck regarding who the other person is. Whereas with the complete success, they both stay on the same wavelength as each other. With nature and space you know there is a presence of luck with what happens here. Winning the world cup, playing professional football, you know there is an element of luck to achieve all this as well.

Now the single cover takes us back in time, it is a photo of the Barringer Crater in Arizona, the United States.

'The single photo to be honest, it has got an historic power about it, I did not think I want that type of photo, but it just worked, I think we can look vulnerable as human beings, and so does the Earth to be honest, I think we are surrounded in the solar system by an asteroid belt, so that's how we look.

Glastonbury 2025 is among us this week and the UK creative also shares his recent take on things and the music industry.

Single Cover - 'As Luck Would Have It'

'I have just read that Rod Steward is making a £100,000 loss for headlining the pyramid stage when all costs are assessed. I thought it was funny but disappointing in a way, because if somebody like Rod Stewart is being that honest about the money loss, then the music industry is in trouble, what on Earth is happening? Somethings going on behind the scenes, who's retracing the music industry? Hopefully we are not on our way to an instrument amnesty, in the coming years.'

I think we have got a stand-up comedian in the making, with a subtle sense of humour, continuing his insight.

'If you think back to vinyl, then tapes and CD sales all that mindset has gone, when it comes to going out buying an album. single or singles, its like those in management have just let it go, when organising the audio sales properly, listening to songs on the internet is free, so you could say there has been a mismanagement of the audio sales at times, the USB product could have been managed better regarding keeping that audio purchasing mindset, along with internet subscription, if you look at it from a business perspective.

As the creative, next month is the time when his second novel in the L. J. Cluskey series is published, a sci-fi thriller titled 'Anno Domini' where there is also going to be a screenplay networked in 2025, 2026 and beyond to hopefully begin production.

British Creative - Lee James Cluskey

A dedicated journey continues, a resilient quest to complete a destiny continues. The sci-fi novel takes us to the future. The year is A.D. 2469 as humanity prepares for a new space mission into the future. This is where we gain an insight into astronaut pilot Lenard Anderson. He is a British employee of NASA and The Federation of the Cosmos having relocated to the United States. After delivering years of service and gaining experience in completing successful space missions to other planets, solar systems and galaxies, Anderson fulfils his ultimate destiny in being selected as the admiral of Anno Domini. The Earth’s first time ship and mother ship. A human race and its fascination with time travel is about to finally bring this concept to reality via a space mission. It is a mission of twelve selected time cosmonauts scheduled to travel one hundred years into the future from the world they leave in 2469, returning back to Earth in the twenty sixth century on-board time ship Anno Domini in the year 2569. An unexpected fate awaits the crew, As its navigational flight system is assessed the mission appears to have travelled through a mysterious loop hole in space. The questions are, has the mission returned to the Earth they departed from? What Earth could have they returned to if not?

