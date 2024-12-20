Scotland's Terminal V festival announces line-up for return to Croatia in 2025

By Connor James
Contributor
20th Dec 2024, 10:49am
The stage at Terminal V Croatia's debut editionplaceholder image
World-renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to 21st 2025.

The scene-leading festival once again offers four open-air stages, beachside dance floors and intimate relaxation areas by the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea at The Garden Resort for thousands of dedicated music lovers.

The festival will assemble for another big edition, offering the very best in techno from across the spectrum and a mix of legends, new school stars and plenty in-between.

Ticket information for Terminal V Croatia can be found here: https://terminalvcroatia.com/

