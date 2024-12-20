Scotland's Terminal V festival announces line-up for return to Croatia in 2025

The stage at Terminal V Croatia's debut edition

World-renowned Scottish techno festival Terminal V returns to Tisno, Croatia, for what will be a standout second edition from July 17th to 21st 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene-leading festival once again offers four open-air stages, beachside dance floors and intimate relaxation areas by the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea at The Garden Resort for thousands of dedicated music lovers.

The festival will assemble for another big edition, offering the very best in techno from across the spectrum and a mix of legends, new school stars and plenty in-between.

Ticket information for Terminal V Croatia can be found here: https://terminalvcroatia.com/