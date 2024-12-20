Scotland's Terminal V festival announces line-up for return to Croatia in 2025
The scene-leading festival once again offers four open-air stages, beachside dance floors and intimate relaxation areas by the crystal-clear Adriatic Sea at The Garden Resort for thousands of dedicated music lovers.
The festival will assemble for another big edition, offering the very best in techno from across the spectrum and a mix of legends, new school stars and plenty in-between.
Ticket information for Terminal V Croatia can be found here: https://terminalvcroatia.com/