Your first Leeds and Reading Festival 2025 acts have been announced!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell Roan, Travis Scott and Bring Me The Horizon have been announced as the headliners for Leeds and Reading Festival 2025

The first wave of acts were announced on BBC Radio 1 earlier this evening.

Pre-sale tickets through select vendors are set to go on sale 12:00pm on December 6 2024 and December 7 2024 before general sales on December 9 2025.

The cat is out of the bag as Leeds and Reading have finally revealed their first wave of acts performing at next year’s event.

Chappell Roan continues her meteoric rise in the music industry, as she is set to not only debut in 2025 at the festival but headline the event also. She is set to be joined by Travis Scott, who will be making a European festival exclusive appearance at Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the line-up of headliners, and one of the rumoured acts in the last 24 hours to perform at the event, Bring Me The Horizon. Their last appearance at Reading & Leeds saw a surprise appearance from Ed Sheeran and earned a glowing-five-star review from NME. Next summer as a UK Festival Exclusive, Bring Me The Horizon put a marker in the sand for why they sit as one of the biggest and most influential bands of the 21st century.

Speaking about returning to Leeds and Reading Festival in 2025, Enter Shikari said: “It’ll be great to be back at Reading and Leeds for 2025. We’ve got a long history with the festival, having first played in 2007.

We’ve set records for the amount of crowd surfers over the barrier, and the amount of sets played over the weekend, so it’s awesome that we’ll be back again playing our highest ever slot on the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, it’s looking like these will be our only UK shows of 2025, so we’ll have to make them count. We’ll be like uncaged animals by then”.

Leeds and Reading Festival 2025 - current acts announced

Chappell Roan, Travis Scott and Bring Me The Horizon have been announced as the headline acts for Leeds and Reading Festival 2025. | Provided

Chappell Roan

Hozier

Bring Me The Horizon

Travis Scott

AJ Tracey

Becky Hill

Sammy Virji

Enter Shikari

The Kooks

Bloc Party

Trippie Redd

Conan Gray

Amyl and The Sniffers

Wunderhorse

Royel Otis

Del Water Gap

Balming Tiger

Alessi Rose

DJ EZ

Rudim3ntal

High Vis

Bilmuri

Blanco

Issey Cross

Antony Szmierek

Mannequin Pussy

Girls Don't Sync

Good Kid

Nieve Ella

Lancey Foux

The Dare

Suki Waterhouse

Sofia Isella

Lambrini Girls

Snow Strippers

Soft Play

Luvcat

Sea Girls

Pale Waves

Songer

The Chats

Wallows

Lola Young

The Linda Lindas

Are there pre-sale tickets for Leeds and Reading Festival 2025?

Yes - in fact, there are a few ways you can get pre-sale tickets to Leeds and Reading Festival 2025. Customers on Three who have Three+ will be able to buy tickets from midday on December 6 2024, as will those who have Mastercard pre-sale access.

Those who have signed up for pre-sale tickets will be able to buy them from 12:00pm on December 7 2024, while the rest of us can pick up our tickets through Ticketmaster UK on December 9 2024.

What are your thoughts on the first announcement for Leeds and Reading Festival 2025? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.