Karen Pirie returns for another episode on ITV - but who is in the cast? 📺

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Pirie’s second season continues this weekend.

ITV drama is tackling another cold case.

But who is in the cast for this series?

The acclaimed crime drama Karen Pirie has returned for a second series. Viewers faced an almost three year wait for brand new episodes - but it is finally over.

Lauren Lyle leads the cast of the Scotland-set thriller on ITV. The show is based on the books by Val McDermid of the same name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each season of the show features three feature length episodes - and tackles cold case mysteries. Karen Pirie will continue in just a matter of hours.

What time is Karen Pirie on tonight?

Karen Pirie was filmed in location throughout Scotland. | ITV

The crime drama’s second series will reach its midpoint tonight (July 27). Having returned to the small screen last weekend, Karen Pirie is back with another episode.

It is due to start at 8pm on ITV1/ STV this evening, it has been confirmed. The episode is due to finish at approximately 10pm, running for two hours including adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview for tonight’s episode, via Radio Times , reads: “With the suspects in focus, the team works together to dive deeper into the case and Catriona's life, while Karen hits a brick wall when she comes face to face with Adam's father Fergus.

“When Sir Broderick then makes a shock decision, can she prove her theory before the case is shut for good?”

Who is in the cast of Karen Pirie season 2?

Lauren Lyle is back to play the titular character in the crime series once again. Speaking about the show to The Independent, she said: “Some people think ‘ITV detective’, and go to watch it and they’re like, ‘Woah. It’s so not what I expected it to be.’ And I love that.”

She explained that the show has “alerted my eyes to the way that we use the death of women for entertainment”. Lauren added: “With this show, I feel like we’ve been so aware not to do that.”

The cast for the ITV show includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Lyle - DI Karen Pirie

DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray - Chris Jenks

DS Phil Parhatka - Zach Wyatt

River Wilde - Emer Kenny

DCS Simon Lees - Steve John Shepherd

Isla - Saskia Ashdown

Catriona - Julia Brown

Sir Broderick Grant - James Cosmo

Lady Mary Grant - Frances Tomelty

Fergus Sinclair - John Michie

Bel Richmond - Rakhee Thakrar

Who is new to cast for Karen Pirie season 2?

Returning faces like Lauren Lyle and Zach Wyatt are joined by plenty of new actors in the latest season. It includes Saskia Ashdown who plays Isla in series 2 - who is described by ITV as an “ambitious newcomer” who is planted by DCS Lee (Steve John Shepherd).

The majority of the new faces are linked to the season’s cold case involving the disappearance of Catriona (Julia Brown) and Adam Grant back in 1984. James Cosmo and Frances Tomelty play Cat’s father (Sir Broderick) and mother (Lady Mary), while John Michie plays Adam’s father Fergus Sinclair.

Where do you know Karen Pirie cast from?

Outside of her work as Karen Pirie, Lauren Lyle is known for playing the role of Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in Outlander. The character appeared in 25 episodes from series 3 to 6.

Lauren also played Jade Antoniak in the first series of BBC’s Vigil back in 2021. Most recently she had a role in Netflix’s Toxic Town - as Dani Holliday - and also The Bombing of Pan Am 103 where she played June McCusker.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.