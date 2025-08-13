East meets West as LitPet is all set to launch their range of pet herbal supplements based on Traditional Chinese Medicine

Pawsitive Powder

An exciting new development in pet supplements is set to take the market by storm as LitPet is set to officially launch in the UK their range of products based on the ancient traditions of Chinese herbal medicine and modern science.

Company founder, Stephen Hu was inspired to set up LitPet when he lost his British short-haired cat, Kung Hey to anuresis – a condition caused by prolonged stress that led to urinary retention. Not realising that animals could suffer from chronic stress like humans do, Stephen set about researching pet health and emotional well-being. He found that the pet care industry still focuses on surface-level symptoms rather than addressing the root causes. That is when he discovered the power of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

“Ingredients like Schisandra Chinensis, Reishi Mushroom, Ginseng, and Honeysuckle—used for centuries to calm, nourish, and support the body holistically—offered an entirely new way of caring for animals and I realised: this is exactly what modern pet care is missing,” says Stephen.

Taking a leap of faith, Stephen took the grief of losing his beloved pet and founded LitPet. “Our mission is to address the root causes of stress-related health issues by combining Eastern herbal wisdom with modern veterinary science. LitPet isn’t just about supplements. It’s about changing the way we think about pet wellness—focusing on prevention, emotional balance, and intentional care. It’s about making sure no pet parent ever feels as helpless as I did.”

With a career background in sociology, finance and marketing, Stephen then went on to focus on the pet health and supplement space. “I’ve applied my expertise to develop and launch functional, vet-formulated products that meet rising natural and preventative care demand. This includes working closely with veterinary consultants, regulatory teams, and manufacturers in GMP-certified environments across the UK and Asia,” he says.

Having worked alongside such prestigious bodies as the Institute of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine, Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS) , the Pet Innovation Research Institute from Hong Kong Science Park, the Key Laboratory of Science and Technology working with a PhD student from the University of Oxford, vets Anita Young and Duncan Houston who graduated from the University of Cambridge and the University of Sydney respectively, and TCM herbalists from Hong Kong who helped develop and test products, LitPet started trading in 2023. Their primary journey began with the launch of their flagship product, Pawsitive Powder, a functional supplement for stress relief and digestive balance, first introduced in Shanghai in May 2023. From there, the brand quickly gained traction. In January 2024, LitPet made their debut at the Global Pets Forum in Venice, engaging with international partners and expanding their presence in Europe. By August 2024, LitPet had its first major exhibition at Pet Fair Asia, where they presented their immersive brand theme, “Under the Skin”, a sensory installation that explored the deep emotional connections between pets and their humans. This exhibit went on to win the Innovation Award for 2024, underscoring LitPet’s creative and thoughtful approach to wellness.

This year, LitPet stepped onto the European stage again at Zoomark 2025, carrying forward their philosophy: “A New Eastern Way, to Love and Heal Each Day.” Their products were selected for the Zoomark Pet Vision and gained much interest from distributors, retailers, and wholesalers. Pawsitive Powder was also a finalist for the UK PIF Innovation Award this year.

The range is designed to meet real-world health needs—from stress and anxiety, to immune support, detoxification, and cardiovascular health. Each formula is carefully balanced using clinically active ingredients at therapeutic levels, ensuring both safety and efficacy. LitPet supplements are made with no fillers, artificial colours, or preservatives. All products are manufactured in GMP-certified UK facilities and undergo third-party testing for quality and safety giving pet parents full transparency and trust in what they give their animals. Their products are thoughtfully designed for daily use, ensuring high palatability and compliance, even for picky pets. LitPet’s packaging is also FSC-certified and 100% recyclable.

“In short, LitPet is special because it sees pets not just as patients, but as family. Our products are the result of science, soul, and sustainability—designed to help dogs (and soon cats) live longer, healthier, and more balanced lives,” says Stephen.

LitPet will be at PATS Stand A88 (NEC 28-30 September) and will also be taking part in the New Product Showcase.

To find out more about LitPet visit: www.litpet.co