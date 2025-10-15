Empty crisp bags sell for £1,000 on eBay - including Golden Wonder, Wotsits and Quavers
The job lot of 315 used packets, mostly by British brands from the 1970s, sold on eBay for the huge sum - with five bidders chipping in with bids.
With a starting bid of just £100, a bidder eventually came out on top, snapping up the collection for £1,099.73, plus £28.68 in Buyer's Protection in August.
To buy 315 bags of crisps in the 1970s would've set you back around £10 (£120 in today's money) - with one bag of Golden Wonder crisps costing just 3p in 1972.
Vintage packets featured in the listing included Wotsits, Quavers and Hula Hoops, as well as discontinued brands like Kung Fuey and Chipmunk.
Crisp packets are often sold at a huge profit to collectors, with one woman telling MoneySavingExpert she made more than £2,500 from selling the niche collectibles in 2021.
THE FULL LIST OF CRISPS BRANDS IN THE LOT
- Golden Wonder
- Quavers
- Wotsits
- Ringos
- Discos
- Skips
- Hula Hoops
- Square Crisps
- Crackles
- Rock 'n Rollers
- Riley's
- Kung Fuey
- Horror Bags (very rare)
- Fine Fare
- Waitrose Potato Rings
- Sainsbury's Potato Rings
- Smiths
- KP Crisps
- KP Rancheros
- KP Outer Spacers
- Twists
- Chipsticks
- Smokees
- Tudor Crisps
- Murphy Crisps
- All stars
- Football Crazy
- Freddie Bee Crisps
- Tesco Puffs
- Chipmunk