Empty crisp bags sell for £1,000 on eBay - including Golden Wonder, Wotsits and Quavers

A collection of empty crisp bags made a pretty packet at auction - selling for an eye-watering £1,000 on eBay.

A collection of empty crisp bags made a pretty packet at auction - selling for an eye-watering £1,000 on eBay.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The job lot of 315 used packets, mostly by British brands from the 1970s, sold on eBay for the huge sum - with five bidders chipping in with bids.

Most Popular

With a starting bid of just £100, a bidder eventually came out on top, snapping up the collection for £1,099.73, plus £28.68 in Buyer's Protection in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy 315 bags of crisps in the 1970s would've set you back around £10 (£120 in today's money) - with one bag of Golden Wonder crisps costing just 3p in 1972.

A collection of empty crisp bags made a pretty packet at auction - selling for an eye-watering £1,000 on eBay.

Vintage packets featured in the listing included Wotsits, Quavers and Hula Hoops, as well as discontinued brands like Kung Fuey and Chipmunk.

Crisp packets are often sold at a huge profit to collectors, with one woman telling MoneySavingExpert she made more than £2,500 from selling the niche collectibles in 2021.

THE FULL LIST OF CRISPS BRANDS IN THE LOT

Golden Wonder

Quavers

Wotsits

Ringos

Discos

Skips

Hula Hoops

Square Crisps

Crackles

Rock 'n Rollers

Riley's

Kung Fuey

Horror Bags (very rare)

Fine Fare

Waitrose Potato Rings

Sainsbury's Potato Rings

Smiths

KP Crisps

KP Rancheros

KP Outer Spacers

Twists

Chipsticks

Smokees

Tudor Crisps

Murphy Crisps

All stars

Football Crazy

Freddie Bee Crisps

Tesco Puffs

Chipmunk