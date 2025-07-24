Nintendo Game Boy: New Lego design including Mario and Legend of Zelda

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

LEGO have launched a buildable replica of the classic Game Boy.

Today LEGO has revealed the new LEGO Game Boy set, a 421-piece set that once built, will resemble the original Nintendo 90s classic complete with a D-pad and A, B, Start and Select buttons in addition to volume dials on the side.

The set will also include buildable cartridges for the games Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Whilst you can’t play games on the LEGO Game Boy, it can display different images on the screen including a Nintendo start screen which when titled downwards resembles the Nintendo logo drop as well as gameplay images from the two included games.

A spokesman said: "To dial up the nostalgia further, the design features the Game Pak slot and comes with interchangeable, brick-built The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land Game Boy Game Paks. Fans will also have the option to display their LEGO Game Boy model with a choice of screens, the classic Nintendo start screen or one from either of the interchangeable Game Paks.

"Designed for people who enjoy hands-on creative activities, this is part of a large assortment of LEGO sets for adult designers and with step-by-step instructions newcomers to LEGO can also enjoy the challenge."

The Game Boy is available to pre-order now at $59.99 on Amazon or the Lego Store and will officially out on 1 October this year.

