This is where in the UK has the most amount of playparks per 100 children

With further heatwaves expected across the UK as we approach the last few weeks of the summer holidays many parents will start to think about what they can do to keep their children entertained during this break, but are there enough free activities?

Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.

    UK breakdown

    Region Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 childrenn
    Scotland 54,838 870,678 6.30
    South West 29,458 874,816 3.37
    Wales 16,938 549,287 3.08
    South East 53,586 1,842,903 2.91
    East of England 34,876 1,202,689 2.90
    East Mids 22,866 892,704 2.56
    North East 11,749 472,006 2.49
    North West 33,401 1,406,187 2.38
    Yorkshire 22,316 1,027,762 2.17
    N.Ireland 7,963 389,435 2.04
    West Midlands 21,081 1,163,617 1.81
    London 29,924 1,692,636 1.77

    Scotland is leading the way, with 6.30 parks per 100 children. This is almost double the number of parks per capita than in the South West (3.37) who rank second.

    In third place, Wales comes in with 3.08 parks per 100 children. This is almost double the amount of parks in London which have 1.77 parks per 100 children.

