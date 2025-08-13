This is where in the UK has the most amount of playparks per 100 children
Intrigued by this, the experts at Polybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.
UK breakdown
|Region
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 childrenn
|Scotland
|54,838
|870,678
|6.30
|South West
|29,458
|874,816
|3.37
|Wales
|16,938
|549,287
|3.08
|South East
|53,586
|1,842,903
|2.91
|East of England
|34,876
|1,202,689
|2.90
|East Mids
|22,866
|892,704
|2.56
|North East
|11,749
|472,006
|2.49
|North West
|33,401
|1,406,187
|2.38
|Yorkshire
|22,316
|1,027,762
|2.17
|N.Ireland
|7,963
|389,435
|2.04
|West Midlands
|21,081
|1,163,617
|1.81
|London
|29,924
|1,692,636
|1.77
Scotland is leading the way, with 6.30 parks per 100 children. This is almost double the number of parks per capita than in the South West (3.37) who rank second.
In third place, Wales comes in with 3.08 parks per 100 children. This is almost double the amount of parks in London which have 1.77 parks per 100 children.
