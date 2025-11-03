Warning over electric fly killer that may electrocute people not bugs

By Donna Lincoln
Contributor
21 hours ago
The UK Government claims the device was sold by Amazon, B&Q, Debenhams, eBay and Temu
Trading bosses are warning customers to throw away a popular electric fly killer 'immediately' - for fear of it electrocuting PEOPLE rather than bugs.

The alert issued last week [Oct 27] contains an urgent product recall of the Shatchi Professional Fly Killer after discovering it doesn't meet UK safety standards.

    The device contains live parts that can be accessed without tools and the plug does not contain a ballast, which is 'considered a counterfeit'.

    The UK Government claims the ballast is required to ensure the safe operation of the fuse under fault condition, and its absence could lead to the plug overheating and exploding.

    The site warns: "The product presents a risk of electric shock as live parts can be accessed without tools."

    The UK Government claims the device was sold by Amazon, B&Q, Debenhams, eBay and Temu.

    Anyone who bought this item is being urged to 'stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely'.

    The item appears to have been listed for sale on Debenhams but is now out of stock.

    The item has a model number of 99300, batch 250330 and barcode 5056141098852.

    The traders have been contacted for a comment.

