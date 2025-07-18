Beef Stock, the festival collaboration between The Beefy Boys and Nozstock, completely sells out its debut year

Beef Stock

The Beefy Boys and Nozstock have teamed up for a one-day BBQ, food, and music celebration at the iconic Nozstock Festival site in Herefordshire this August.

Beef Stock 2025, the first-ever food and music festival launched by The Beefy Boys in collaboration with Nozstock Festival, has announced that the event is now officially sold out, just one month after tickets went on sale.

The one-day BBQ celebration on Saturday 16th August will take place at the iconic Nozstock Festival site in Bromyard, Herefordshire. The festival will bring top-tier street food from the region together, along with live-fire BBQ demos, guest chefs, family entertainment and live music, cementing it as a major new addition to the UK’s summer food calendar.

With over 150 UK festivals cancelled since the pandemic in 2020, Beef Stock’s rapid sell-out is a rare success story in a tough landscape for live events.

Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy, co-founder of The Beefy Boys, said:

“We’re absolutely buzzing that Beef Stock has sold out for 2025. We knew we wanted to throw a party that brought together everything we love, including amazing food, proper tunes, good beer, and great people.”

Beef Stock will blend award-winning BBQ talent with an independent festival ethos, set in one of the most beloved small festival sites in the UK, a formula that’s clearly struck a chord with fans.

Attendees can expect everything from low ‘n’ slow brisket and BBQ tomahawks to DJs, local producers, a live-fire demo stage, and interactive cookery sessions. Confirmed food traders include Gurt Wings, Doughzy Mares Pizza and Jerk Bay Ltd, while fire-cooking guests include Tubby Tom, Ashley Tunley (Big Smoke BBQ), Simon Morley (Under The Nut Tree), and of course The Beefy Boys’ very own co-founder and recipient of the UK’s best Burger Chef Award 2023, Murf.

Nozstock will bring its own signature sparkle to the festival with live music, performance, and family-friendly fun throughout the day.

Ella Nosworthy, Nozstock’s Creative Director said:

“We’ve always believed in the power of community, creativity, and good food to bring people together, so collaborating with The Beefy Boys for Beef Stock just makes sense. Their energy and passion is infectious, and we’re proud to host this brand new event at our site. It’s shaping up to be something really special.”

Although Beef Stock tickets are now sold out, fans can keep up to date with future announcements by following @thebeefyboys and @nozstock on social media.