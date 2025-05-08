Bella Italia unveils its most irresistible summer spritz spectacular ever with 3-4-1 cocktails!

3-4-1 cocktails at Bella Italia

Bella Italia has launched its most irresistible offer ever with 3-4-1 cocktails!

The popular restaurant is offering the ultimate drinks deal on their brand-new Summer Spritz range, bursting with vibrant flavours and refreshing twists.

Available for a limited time until 23rd May, guests can enjoy three delicious spritz drinks for the price of one.

One of the trio must be alcohol-free, making it a refreshing and inclusive treat for everyone around the table. Whether you’re out for after-work drinks or enjoying a relaxed lunch, this limited-time offer is available all day, Monday to Friday at Bella Italia restaurants nationwide (see terms & conditions).

The Summer Spritz range is part of Bella Italia’s ‘Feel Bella’ initiative, celebrating the Italian tradition of shared experiences and joyful moments. With this exciting new line-up, guests can sip, savour and share a taste of summer while soaking up Bella’s warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The drinks menu features five tempting spritzes. Firstly there’s the Sarti Spritz, made with the vibrant new Sarti Rosa Aperitivo, an Italian-inspired aperitif with bold notes of blood orange, passionfruit, and mango.

The Hugo Spritz, a light, floral, and beautifully balanced drink enhanced the fresh taste of elderflower. There’s also Aperol Spritz, the timeless classic.

The two alcohol free drinks include Elderflower & Mint Spritz featuring Trip Elderflower Mint, a sparkling CBD-infused drink known for its calming properties. As well as the Paradise Spritz, a tropical, refreshing drink.

Guests in Scotland can still get in on the fun with a special 2-for-1 deal on alcohol-free mocktails (Paradise Spritz & Elderflower Mint Spritz), also available Monday to Friday during the promotion period.

A Bella Italia spokesperson said: “Our Summer Spritz menu is all about sharing those feel-good moments with friends and loved ones. With the incredible 3-4-1 offer, we’re inviting everyone to try something new, toast to the summer, and enjoy three delicious drinks for less than the price of one cocktail. With savings of almost £14, it’s the ultimate excuse to raise a glass!”

With over 70 restaurants across the UK, Bella Italia brings the spirit of Italian hospitality to every meal, from signature pasta and pizza to indulgent desserts and now, refreshing summer cocktails.

The Summer Spritz promotion runs until 23rd May, Monday to Friday, at participating restaurants. Don’t miss your chance to sip your way through summer in true Italian style.

For more information, terms & conditions or to book your table, visit BellaItalia.co.uk.