Identity coach launches online Badass AF Book Club to help women reinvent midlife

Sarah Elizabeth, identity coach and host of The Reinvention Era podcast, has announced the launch of the Badass AF Book Club, a growing online community helping women in midlife rethink identity, rebuild confidence, and embrace reinvention. The club offers a new book each month alongside private podcast episodes and optional discussion spaces, creating a platform where personal development is actually put into practice.

The Badass AF Book Club was born from Sarah’s own experience of identity loss following adoption, grief, and divorce. Recognising that many women struggle with the same questions, “Who am I now?” and “What comes next?” Sarah created the book club as an accessible, practical way for busy women to explore reinvention beyond surface level advice and in a way that is flexible.

Each month, members vote on a chosen title, covering themes from money mindset to confidence, boundaries, and personal growth. Current and past selections include Rich As F*ck by Amanda Frances and You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero. All members have access to the past books in their own library. For October, the group will go all in on Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis, a book challenging women to drop guilt, ditch “good girl” conditioning, and take up space unapologetically.

Alongside the book, Sarah produces a private chapter-by-chapter podcast, distilling key lessons and adding her own coaching insights to help members move beyond reading and into action whilst on the go. A private optional online discussion group ensures women have the opportunity to share reflections, challenges, and breakthroughs in real time.

Sarah Elizabeth, founder of The Badass AF Book Club, said:

“Women in midlife are often told to settle down, slow down, or stay small. This online community proves the opposite: it’s never too late to reinvent yourself. The right book at the right time can be transformational, but only if you take the ideas off the page and into your life. That’s what this club is all about, turning inspiration into action but in a way that is flexible and supportive.”

The Badass AF Book Club is open to women worldwide and continues to grow as part of Sarah’s broader mission with The Reinvention Era, to help women stop “coping” and start leading their lives with confidence, clarity, and unapologetic energy.

Sarah Elizabeth is an identity reinvention coach and mentor for women rewriting their lives beyond burnout, divorce, and identity loss