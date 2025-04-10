The Traitors’ Minah Shannon launches decoy Bunny Books for Easter

Minah Shannon for Maltesers and M&M’s Bunny Book Collection, available now.

This Easter, Maltesers and M&M’S have launched the Bunny Book Collection in partnership with The Traitors star and deception expert Minah Shannon.

The limited-edition books – from Jane Hare to The Great Gatsbunny – are egg-cellently designed to help adults get sneaky and keep a little treat back for themselves.

Celebrating 16 years of the iconic Maltesers Bunny and welcoming Maltesers Popcorn flavour Bunny and M&M’S Bunny to the Easter range, the launch leverages Minah’s flair for secrecy and misdirection for a sweeter purpose.

With new research revealing that 75% of Brits would hide their chocolate if it ‘kept mysteriously disappearing’, the Bunny Books are the perfect decoy to keep treats away from prying eyes with a secret compartment perfect for your M&M’s or Maltesers Bunny.

The research found that 25% of Brits would hide their chocolate under the bed, with other top spots including in the sock drawer (22%) and in the garden shed (16%). Even more intriguingly, almost 5% admit to hiding sweet treats under a fish tank! It would appear Brits are quite the clever bunnies when it comes to stashing their treats…

The Bunny Books Collection includes three suitably bunny-fied spins on classicsJane Hare, The Great Gatsbunny and A Tail of Two Warrens. These egg-cellent reads are sure to brighten up any home… whilst simultaneously acting as the ultimate secret storage space.

Commenting on the launch, Minah Shannon said: “We all know I’m no stranger to hiding in plain sight… that’s why I’ve lent my expertise to Maltesers and M&M’S. I’m always hiding my little treats from friends and family members, so the Bunny Books are the perfect way to keep my chocolate bunnies safe this Easter, especially now they’ve launched the all new Maltesers Popcorn flavour and Crispy M&M’S Bunnies!”

Florence McGivern, Chief Easter Officer at Mars Wrigley UK&I said: "When our research showed just how far us Brits go to stash our sweet treats, we wanted to hop in and offer everyone a clever way to keep their chocolates safe. Whether you’re after a little treat for yourself or sharing the fun of a hidden treat with a loved one, our Maltesers Bunnies and M&M’S Bunnies are the perfect treat for little moment of joy and indulgence this Easter."

The Bunny Books are available for a limited time, for free, now. For a chance to win, register interest via Raffall. Hop to it and secure your Bunny Books today!