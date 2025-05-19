Christmas at Blenheim Palace now open for direct group bookings - plan ahead for an unforgettable group experience

Blenheim Palace is delighted to announce that direct group bookings for Christmas at Blenheim 2025 are now open - inviting travel trade, tour operators and group organisers to secure their festive visits early and take advantage of special offer dates. This year’s magical theme, Palace of Oz, promises an extraordinary journey through an immersive reimagining of the classic tale, set within the grandeur of Britain’s Greatest Palace.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Palace of Oz is inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Groups can follow the road of yellow brick sprinkled with Christmas magic; look out for Toto, The Tin Woodman, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, witches, Munchkins and more, as they journey to the Land of Oz and discover the Emerald City where Dorothy awaits.

Trade pricing is available, and with peak times filling fast, early bookings are encouraged to ensure preferred slots and operational ease. Group bookings are now being taken directly by Blenheim Palace’s Group Sales team to help manage logistics and itinerary planning.

Key operational information for bookings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas at Blenheim Palace

Christmas Palace entry is priced at £36.90 per adult, and £21.60 per child with Special Offer pricing of £28.70 for adults, and £16.80 for children. Special offer pricing is for certain times on the following dates: 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th November 2025. Tickets for the Light Trail are Standard £27, Peak £30.60, and Off-Peak £21.60.

Group pricing is available for 15 or more adult visitors. All attendees, including group leaders and drivers entering either the Palace of Oz or the Light Trail, must hold a valid ticket. Children aged 0–2 and carers with proof are free of charge but still require tickets.

Coach parking is charged at £20 per coach, conveniently located onsite. Car parking is £10 per car. A complimentary admission voucher and £5 refreshment voucher are available for commercial coach drivers.

Festive catering options are available and must be pre-booked in advance.

Please note that payment terms differ over the festive period, and will be confirmed upon booking. Early enquiries are advised to ensure smooth arrangements.

To make the most of group visits, avoid peak footfall and enjoy the experience at a more relaxed pace by booking off-peak Light Trail times or visiting during the Special Offer Palace of Oz days in November. Groups can book both the Palace of Oz and Light Trail for a full festive day out, with ample time to enjoy the cafés, gift shops and scenic grounds.

With full-day parking, group leader benefits, and team support from arrival to departure, Blenheim Palace ensures a smooth and enjoyable experience for group operators.