Appendage is the latest spine-chilling horror movie dropping just in time for the spooky season.

Anna Zlokovic's feature directorial debut follows the story of Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer who struggles with intense self-doubt. As she tries to push through her fears to succeed she buries them deep inside, only for them to physically manifest as a growth, known as the Appendage.

In an interview with Yahoo UK, Zlokovic spoke about the influence mental health had on the film, explaining "intrusive thoughts, anxiety, depression" sometimes make you feel like "a monster". She hoped the movie would help "contribute to the conversation" around mental health and "remove stigma".

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Appendage movie in the UK

Appendage movie: release date UK

The Appendage movie will be available to watch in the UK on Disney Plus from Wednesday October 18.

Appendage movie: what is it about?

Here is the official synopsis for the Appendage movie: "Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her."

Appendage movie will be released in the UK on Disney Plus ( Photo: Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for WorthenBrooks)

Speaking in an interview with Yahoo UK, Appendage director Anna Zlokovic explained where the idea for the film came from. Zlokovic said: "The idea got implanted, I would say, in therapy 10 years ago when my therapist and I did an exercise where she [said], 'OK, there's a lot going on in your brain right now let's just try turning your anxiety into a separate character and removing it from yourself for a second."

She continued: "There's something about intrusive thoughts, anxiety, depression, what have you, that makes you feel like you're a monster or like there's something wrong with you."

Adding that she hoped the movie would help "contribute to the conversation" around mental health and "remove stigma".

Appendage movie: is there a trailer?

Yes, Hulu released the trailer for Appendage on September 14, you can watch it below.

Appendage movie: cast

Hadley Robinson leads the way portraying Hannah, a young fashion designer who is battling demons below the surface, Robinson is best known for her role as Jeanie Buss on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Little Women and The Pale Blue Eye.

Starring alongside her is Emily Hampshire, as Claudia whose credits include 12 Monkeys and Schitt's Creek. The rest of the cast includes Deborah Rennard (Dallas) as Stacy, Brandon Mychal Smith (Get on Up) as Kaelin, Kausar Mohammed (The Flash) as Esther, Desmin Borges (You're the Worst) as Cristean, and Pat Dortch (Pain Hustlers) as Steven.

Where can you watch the Appendage movie in the UK?

Appendage will be dropping in the UK on Disney Plus on October 18. The horror movie is already available to watch in the US, having previously premiered on Hulu on October 2.