Lorraine Kelly was nowhere to be seen this morning, leaving ITV viewers wondering where the TV host could be. The presenter, who hosts her own self-titled show which airs weekdays from 9am, was noticeably missing, with Good Morning Britain hosts instead previewing former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin in her spot.

This is not the first time that Kelly has been replaced as the 63-year-old presenter often takes Fridays off, but usually presenters Christine Lampard or Ranvir Singh step in. Whilst she was off over the summer holidays, the pair filled in for Lorraine, with them both sharing in an ITV advert: "We’re both stepping into the hot seat," adding: "we’re going to take it in turns as your hosts for the summer."

Minchin, who stepped down from her presenting role at BBC Breakfast in 2021 after 20 years, took to social media to share that she was looking forward to returning to television, writing: "So excited to be back on early morning telly". Here's everything you need to know about where Lorraine Kelly is today and why Louise Minchin is hosting Lorraine.

Where was Lorraine Kelly today?

Lorraine Kelly was absent today from presenting her self-titled ITV show, Lorraine. The 63-year-old often misses her Friday show, but this is the first time she has been replaced by former BBC presenter Louise Minchin.

Lorraine Kelly was missing from Lorraine this morning, with presenter Louise Minchin filling in (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Why was Lorraine Kelly missing from Lorraine?

Lorraine Kelly has not publicly revealed why she was missing from Lorraine. The TV host regularly takes Fridays off. Kelly was also missing from her self-titled TV show over the summer as she took an extended summer break, returning in September.

Has Louise Minchin replaced Lorraine Kelly?

Louise Minchin stepped in to replace Lorraine Kelly for today's show but the shake-up isn't permanent. Kelly often takes Fridays off, but this is the first time Minchin has hosted the popular morning talk show.

Minchin stepped down from her role as a presenter on BBC in 2021 after 20 years. The BBC Breakfast host famously headed up the programme alongside Dan Walker. She told viewers at the time, "it is time I stopped setting my alarm for 03:40" and explained she was looking forward to "lots of lie-ins".

However, this morning Minchin swapped a lie-in to present Kelly's self-titled show Lorraine. She shared the news with her followers on Instagram in a story, adding that she was "So excited to be back on early morning telly". She also shared a selfie of herself on the Lorraine set, alongside the caption: "Coming up at 9am on your telly-box."