Relationship exoert shares tips for finding a connection in 2025

With the new series of Love Island All Stars in full swing, the islanders are in with a second chance of finding love. Whilst they may not have formed a lasting connection first time round, a relationship expert warns the returning islanders to not make these simple mistakes to increase their chances of romance in 2025.

Greetings card marketplace, thortful, speaks to love guru, Sophie Personne, on how to approach early stage relationships and which behaviours may cost a connection.

What should you avoid doing when approaching a new love interest?

Being superficial

Sophie claims that being superficial is an obvious no-go when dating, and that islanders should be open and authentic from the get-go.

“Values and goals are far more important measurements of someone’s potential for a relationship. Looks fade over time and anything can happen, from illness to accidents, so they shouldn’t be the main focus.”

Playing games

A common behaviour shown by previous islanders and many people in the dating scene, playing games is to be avoided, according to Sophie.

“Not being honest and clear in their intentions would probably create a red flag amongst the other participants. Even though anyone wants to show their better side and put their best foot forward at the beginning of a relationship, the contestants need to be authentic and true to themselves.”

Comparing

Sophie says that comparing someone to an ex isn’t helpful because you shouldn’t try to recreate a relationship that didn’t work.

She adds, “In the context of the show, it’s equally unhelpful to compare your situation to another couple’s – but it’s probably unconsciously done.”

Talking too much about themselves

Acting interested is a key indicator of interest and will nurture an early connection, according to Sophie.

“If you’re truly interested in someone, you’d want to know everything about them. If the contestants talk too much about themselves, I’d argue they’re not really into the other person.”

Being over critical

Whilst the term ‘ick’ took over dating culture in 2024, Sophie warns harbouring on these too much could be detrimental to finding love.

“Looking for red flags and icks seems to have become a bit of a trend, and if you want to find something wrong with someone, you will. Instead, they should look for the positives and green flags.”

A spokesperson from thortful adds, “The world of dating can be confusing and daunting, but the islanders have a second chance at finding love on the show, and can go into the experience with the benefit of hindsight. Following these do’s and don’t of dating may lead to them having a partner just in time for Valentine’s day.”

