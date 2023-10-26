Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pain Hustlers is the new pharmaceutical drama coming to Netflix. Created by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker David Yates, it is the latest fictional take on the American opioid crisis.

It tells the story of struggling single mother Liza Drake, played by Emily Blunt who finds herself taking a job as a pharma sales rep in a bid to make enough money to pay for her daughter's rising healthcare costs.

The Netflix movie is adapted from the New York Times article and non-fiction book by journalist Evan Hughes which exposed corruption in the pharmaceutical industry and the patients left reeling in its path.

Pain Hustlers features a talented cast, with Blunt starring alongside Chris Evans, who is best known for portraying Captain America in the Marvel franchise. Here's everything you need to know about who stars in Pain Hustlers.

Pain Hustlers: meet the cast

Emily Blunt as Liza Drake

Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers (Photo: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

Emily Blunt stars in the lead as Liza Drake, a single mother who finds herself taking a job as a pharma sales rep to help pay for her daughter's medical care. She soon finds herself making more money than she could ever have dreamed, but it comes with a price. Blunt is best known for her roles in A Quiet Place, The Devil Wears Prada and most recently Oppenheimer.

Chris Evans as Pete Brenner

Chris Evans as Brenner in Pain Hustlers (Photo: Betina La Plante/Netflix)

Chris Evans stars as shady pharma sales rep Pete Brenner who brings Liza aboard onto the sales team at Zanna. Happy to break the rules to get rich quick, for Brenner it's all about hitting those numbers. Evans is most well-known for playing the role of Captain American in the Marvel franchise, the actor's credits also include Knives Out and Gifted.

Andy Garcia as Dr Jack Neel

Andy Garcia as Neel in Pain Hustlers (Photo: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

Andy Garcia plays the role of eccentric CEO and Zanna founder Dr Jack Neel. Driven by the death of his wife he throws himself into the greed of big pharma and plays a first-hand role in the dodgy dealings of his company. Garcia is an acclaimed actor with some of his credits including: Ocean’s Eleven, The Untouchables and The Godfather Part III.

Catherine O'Hara as Jackie Drake

Catherine O'Hara as Jackie in Pain Hustlers (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara plays Jackie Drake, the mother of Liza who gets into the pharma game to make as much money as possible following a life of financial instability. O'Hara is best known for her roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone and Schitt's Creek.

Chloe Coleman as Phoebe Drake

(L to R) Emily Blunt as Liza and Chloe Coleman as Phoebe in Pain Hustlers (Photo: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

Chloe Coleman stars as Liza's daughter Phoebe Drake. She lives with a seizure-inducing brain condition, leaving her mother struggling to pay for her healthcare costs. Viewers may recognise Coleman from her roles in Big Little Lies and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Brian d’Arcy James as Dr Nathan Lydell

Brian d'Arcy James plays Dr Nathan Lydell, the first doctor that Liza convinces to start prescribing Zanna's medications. He soon becomes involved in the company's paid speaker programme which makes things even more disastrous for him when it all comes crashing down. d'Arcy James is best known for his roles in Spotlight, West Side Story and First Man.

Jay Duplass as Brent Larkin

(L to R) Jay Duplass as Larkin and Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers (Photo: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

Jay Duplass plays Brent Larkin, the vice president of marketing at Zanna who is constantly in conflict with sales rep Pete Brenner. Duplass is best known for his role as Bill Dobson in TV show The Chair.

When can I watch Pain Hustlers on Netflix?