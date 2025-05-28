Presenter exodus at Sky Sports News as seven stars axed - including Melissa Reddy

Sky Sports News has parted ways with seven on-air personalities as part of a sweeping overhaul.

Senior reporters and long-standing presenters have been axed by the broadcaster following the end of the Premier League season, including Rob Wotton and Melissa Reddy.

Wotton, a familiar face on the channel for nearly 30 years, made an emotional farewell during his final live broadcast on Monday. “It’s been an absolute pleasure,” he told viewers. “I came here in my 20s and thought I was only staying for a few weeks. They haven’t been able to get rid of me.”

But Wotton is not the only name heading for the exit. Presenters Teddy Draper and Jasper Taylor are also set to leave this summer, having worked at the broadcaster for 18 and 11 years respectively.

Veteran reporter Jeremy Langdon is ending a two-decade tenure, while senior reporter Fadumo Okow and a news editor are also moving on.

Reddy, who joined Sky in 2021, covered some of the biggest Premier League stories during her time with the network. The South African journalist was part of a push to bolster Sky’s reporting strength in football, but she is now among those departing.

An internal memo, seen by national tabloids, confirmed the exits following a recent consultation period.

According to the broadcaster, the changes are not about reducing costs but are aimed at making the newsroom “more agile and better equipped to serve audiences.”

Wotton, who joined Sky in 1998, also fronted The Football Show on Monday mornings — a programme that has now been cancelled ahead of the new season.

Draper and Taylor both moved from behind-the-scenes production roles into presenting over their time at the channel, while Langdon has been a fixture of Sky’s reporting team for over 20 years.