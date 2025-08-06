RuPaul’s Drag Race UK legend, Sum Ting Wong, to star in brand new series

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres on 13 August on WOW Presents Plus

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever, twelve fan-favourite Asian queens bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to battle for the crown in the premiere season of Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.

Following the resounding success of three seasons of Drag Race Philippines, the new series format will premiere on Wednesday 13 August on WOW Presents Plus, with Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returning as series host.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing the UK is Sum Ting Wong, a British-Chinese-Vietnamese drag performer, who made history as the first Asian queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1. She is now ready to defy expectations and showcase her charisma, talent, and fierce personality to snatch the crown on Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.

Sum Ting Wong to compete in Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale is the latest addition to the Emmy-award winning Drag Race franchise. The record-breaking global phenomenon, produced by World of Wonder, has seen successful adaptations in over 16 countries, including Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Down Under (Australia / New Zealand) and more.

Catch brand new Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale every Wednesday from 13 August on WOW Presents Plus. Available here: https://www.wowpresentsplus.com/.