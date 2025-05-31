Ten acts will go head-to-head tonight in a bid to be crowned the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The 2025 series of ITV’s hit talent show has a grand prize of £250,000 up for grabs, as well as a place at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

This 18th series kicked off in February, with long-standing judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Bruno Tonioli returning, alongside hosts Ant and Dec. Sidemen star KSI stepped in for Tonioli during auditions and returned as a fifth judge for the semi-finals last weekend.

Now, after months of auditions and five live semi-finals, the finalists are ready for one last performance to win over the public.

Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent 2025 final?

Blackouts (Golden buzzer)

Vinnie McKee (Public vote)

Olly Pearson (Golden buzzer)

Stacey Leadbeatter (Public vote)

Jasmine Rice (Golden buzzer)

Ping Pong Pang (Public vote)

Joseph Charm (Golden buzzer)

Hear Our Voice (Public vote)

Harry Moulding (Golden buzzer)

Binita Chetry (Public vote)

What time is the final on tonight?

The Britain’s Got Talent 2025 final airs live this evening - Saturday, May 31, and will be broadcast on ITV and STV.

Each finalist will perform live on Saturday night, hoping to win over viewers and follow in the footsteps of past champions such as Sydnie Christmas, Viggo Venn, Diversity and Paul Potts. KSI will also return to the BGT stage for a special guest performance during the final.

Voting opens during the show, with the winner revealed at the end of the broadcast.

Who is the favourite to win?

According to the bookies, Hear Our Voice are the favourites to win tonight’s final, with Betfred giving them the shortest odds at 15/8. Close behind them is dance troop The Blackouts at 2/1.

Jasmine Rice is the rank outsider at 33/1 - but it’s still anyone’s to win this evening.