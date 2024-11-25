Happy Bunny: Award-winning comedian Phil Walker announces debut solo tour for 2025

Phil Walker

Experience a Night of Unforgettable Laughter Across the UK…. Get ready to embrace an evening of side-splitting comedy as the critically acclaimed and award-winning comedian Phil Walker launches his highly anticipated debut solo tour, ‘Happy Bunny’, coming to venues across the UK from February 2025.

He's a husband, a dad, a man in the middle of life frantically striving to stay relevant in the rapidly changing world around him. He's performed in war zones like Afghanistan and Bosnia, at 20,000 feet on an EasyJet flight full of non-speaking Italian tourists without a parachute, and he's even endured a Megabus! Basically, he will go anywhere for a laugh. So, come experience award-winning comedian Phil Walker in his brand new show for an unforgetable night of laughter guaranteed.

*Warning may contain jokes about allergies, so fi you're allergic to jokes about allergies please consult a doctor before attending.

WHAT REVIEWERS ARE SAYING

"Radiates an infectious, cheeky energy. He is as comfortable with stand-up as he is with audience interaction, employing Usain-quick wit, He keeps running jokes alive with perfect timing.”

- Three Weeks Edinburgh

"His set moves seamlessly and seemingly effortlessly. The gags and observations keep on coming thick and fast, He can pretty much guarantee a good night out, Walker is crackingly good!”

- Chortle

"Comedian Phil Walker continues to evolve ni leaps and bounds, his material is as up to date as tonight's news.”

- The Stage

"Phil Walker gives a comedy masterclass…”

- British Theatre Guide

Book Your Tickets Today:

Box Office: Contact your local venue’s box office for more information.