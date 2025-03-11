Open for Suhoor: Uber Eats and UK restaurants light up the night for Suhoor

Uber Eats and UK Restaurants Light Up The Night For Suhoor - Supporting Small Restaurants & Providing Thousands of Meals for Couriers Observing Ramadan

This Ramadan, Uber Eats is helping Muslim customers find late-night and early-morning meals by highlighting independent restaurants that remain open for Suhoor. The initiative, part of the Open for Suhoor campaign, aims to support small restaurants while making it easier for Muslim communities across the UK to access food during Ramadan.

Each year, thousands of Uber Eats restaurant partners extend their hours to cater to customers observing Ramadan. However, many eaters may not realize they can use Uber Eats at these times. This campaign quite literally shines a light on these independent restaurants, showcasing their dedication to serving Muslim communities.

To make it even easier for customers to find Suhoor options, Uber Eats is introducing Suhoor badges in the app for participating restaurants. Select restaurant partners will also receive storefront signage, while consumers can take advantage of special deals and promotions throughout Ramadan.

Uber Eats is also bringing back its Sundown Spots initiative, offering free takeaway Iftar meals to couriers in towns and cities with the highest Muslim populations. First launched in 2023 by BAFTA-winning chef and presenter Big Zuu, the initiative has been refined to better suit couriers' needs, ensuring they have access to nourishing meals while they work during Ramadan. This year 1,800 restaurants on Uber Eats will be adjusting their hours over Ramadan to accommodate those fasting.

This year’s participating restaurants include Lahore Karahi, Smacks, Mr Ts and Chicago Grill, who are proud to serve their local communities and support couriers during this sacred time.

Numan Iqbal, from Lahore Karahi in Tooting, London, said: "It’s so important for Muslims to feel seen and represented in modern Britain, especially during Ramadan. We’re excited to work with Uber Eats to showcase the incredible food our culture has to offer. We already love partnering with Uber Eats and meeting brilliant couriers every day, so we’re thrilled to show our appreciation by doing what we do best – serving delicious, fulfilling food."

The first Sundown Spot will open on March 20th in London with additional events slated for Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham and Bradford.

The Open for Suhoor campaign was developed following research with UK Muslims, which revealed that 93% believe brands and companies should do more to raise awareness of Ramadan.

Matthew Price, General Manager, UK, Ireland, and Northern Europe at Uber Eats, said: "The Open for Suhoor campaign is about more than just food—it’s about supporting communities and celebrating the incredible restaurants and couriers that make Ramadan special. We’re proud to continue this initiative and help ensure everyone observing Ramadan has access to the meals they need."

The Suhoor campaign will be brought to life across channels, including OOH, Digital and Radio from 28th February - 30th March.