Wizards Wanted: Unlock unforgettable days out with Merlin Annual Pass

The Dragon at LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort

As if by magic, Merlin Entertainments is giving families access to a year of amazing adventures and epic experiences nationwide with the launch of its Wizards Wanted Merlin Annual Pass Sale, just in time for the Easter Holidays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from until Sunday, April 13, the sale will see yearly Pass prices slashed, giving families the chance to visit incredible Merlin attractions across the UK all year long from as little as £79.

It’s long been proven that adventure boosts learning and development – challenge and risk, connection to nature, the unfamiliar and feeling energised all have benefits. So, what better way to unlock all that adventure brings than with a Merlin Annual Pass?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s the thrill of a roller coaster at Thorpe Park or Alton Towers Resort, discovering amazing creatures at SEA LIFE Aquariums and Chessington World of Adventures Resort, unleashing history at Warwick Castle, walking the red carpet at Madame Tussauds or laughing and screaming your way through The Dungeons, you’ll never be short of days-out ideas in 2025!

This exclusive offer applies to all Merlin Annual Pass types, from yearly passes paid up front to Silver, Gold and Platinum Monthly Memberships from just £12.99 per month with sign-up fees slashed in half!. With this impressive limited-time-only discount, adventure seekers can save up to £60 off a year of epic days out and unforgettable experiences.

Jordan Middleton, Head of Merlin Annual Pass, commented on the sale: “A Merlin Annual Pass really is the ultimate passport to our entire portfolio of UK attractions for one great price, so families can unlock incredible and memorable experiences with us again and again throughout the year – and with over 25 attractions to explore, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

"With spring around the corner and sunny day trips on the horizon, now is the perfect time to make the most of what a Merlin Annual Pass has to offer by locking in a great price in our Wizards Wanted sale to treat the whole family to a year of amazing but affordable days out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the discounts don’t stop there! Families with a Merlin Annual Pass also have access to exclusive benefits, unlocking further savings with every visit, including up to 20% discount on food, drinks and retail, up to 20% off short breaks at fun-filled themed Resort hotels with Merlin Holiday Club, as well as discounted entry for family and friends.

Gold and Platinum Passholders will also receive free car parking at Resort Theme Parks, less restricted access to the attractions during peak periods and money off Fastrack products.