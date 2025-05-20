Zeen’s Cuisine takes over Vista Restaurant at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is thrilled to announce a special culinary collaboration with Zeen's Cuisine, bringing an exclusive dining experience to the island’s signature Italian restaurant, Vista. Set to take place on May 23, this one-night-only takeover event will feature the bold and inventive creations of celebrated Maldivian chef Zeen.

Renowned for her innovative take on fusion sushi, Zeen has carved a name for herself by blending traditional Japanese techniques with Maldivian flavours, creating dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Her unique culinary style celebrates her roots while pushing the boundaries of contemporary cuisine.

In the lead-up to the event, Zeen will collaborate closely with the resort’s culinary team through a series of hands-on training sessions. These workshops are designed to share knowledge, introduce new techniques, and inspire creative experimentation, ultimately enriching the skills and perspectives of the Mercure Maldives Kooddoo kitchen team.

As part of this collaboration, Zeen will also work with the team to introduce an exclusive new roll to the resort’s culinary offerings: the Kooddoo Kiss. Inspired by the resort’s adults-only concept, this roll features exquisite flavours with a subtle kick. While the ingredients and taste profile remain a closely guarded secret, guests can look forward to its much-anticipated reveal on the day of the event.

Guests at Vista Restaurant will be treated to a thoughtfully curated menu that reflects Zeen’s signature flair, incorporating fresh island ingredients and unexpected pairings. The event will serve as a celebration of creativity, cultural expression, and gourmet artistry, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

This takeover highlights Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s commitment to showcasing local talent and culture through its "Discover Local" initiative and reaffirms its position as a hub for culinary innovation in the Maldives.

Limited seats are available for this exclusive evening. Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance to experience this rare gastronomic encounter with one of the Maldives’ most exciting and underrated chefs.

