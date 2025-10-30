According to reports, Diana Layfield, a former Google and Standard Chartered executive, is to become the CEO of digital bank Monzo.

According to the biography on Monzo’s website, TS Anil “brings his expertise from Visa, Standard Chartered, Citigroup and Capital One in roles that have spanned the world, including the US, Singapore, Canada, Japan and India.

“He has a wealth of experience launching new products, developing innovative payment technologies, taking existing businesses to new growth opportunities, and much more.”

Sky News reported that “Monzo is among a new generation of banks which have emerged since the last financial crisis and begun to accumulate a significant share of the UK retail banking market.

Diana Layfield, Chair, British International Investment

“Monzo has recovered spectacularly from a difficult period in 2020 when it emerged that the City watchdog was investigating it for potential breaches of anti-money laundering and financial crime rules.”

Who is Diana Layfield?

Diana Layfield is a former Google and Standard Chartered executive who is married to David McDonald, a co-CEO of the software company Acturis. According to reports, the couple were involved in a planning dispute with TV host Piers Morgan back in 2015.

The Standard reported in 2018 that “Ms Layfield, vice-president of Google’s Next Billion Users team, was given the green light for a basement with underground walk-in wardrobe and cycle store in December 2015 after two failed attempts and fierce local opposition.”

The Standard also reported that “It has revived anger in the garden square, with 23 neighbours — including Morgan ( Piers Morgan)— sending official objections to Kensington and Chelsea council.”