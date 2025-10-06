Bari Weiss, the co-founder and CEO of The Free Press, will join CBS News as their editor-in-chief.

It has been announced that Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, has acquired The Free Press. According to The Free Press’s website, “The Free Press is “a new media company founded by Bari Weiss and built on the ideals that once were the bedrock of great American journalism: honesty, doggedness, and fierce independence. We publish investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is—with the quality once expected from the legacy press, but the fearlessness of the new.”

In a statement, David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bari and The Free Press to Paramount and CBS News. Bari is a proven champion of independent, principled journalism, and I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News. This move is part of Paramount's bigger vision to modernize content and the way it connects - directly and passionately - to audiences around the world."

David Ellison also said: “This is an important initiative for our company and Bari will report directly to me - leading the work of The Free Press and collaborating with our CBS News team in the pursuit of making it the most trusted name in news. We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home."

How much is Bari Weiss worth?

It is not known how much Bari Weiss is worth but Paramount Skydance reportedly paid $150 million for The Free Press.

Who is Bari Weiss’s wife Nellie Bowles?

Bari Weiss was married to environmental engineer Jason Kass from 2013 until 2016. Bari is now married to Nellie Bowles, a former tech reporter for The New York Times. The couple share two children together.

