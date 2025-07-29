British blueberry season reaches peak as growers rise to meet soaring sales of the ‘superfood’

British blueberries picked at S&A Produce during season peak

British blueberries are enjoying a standout season, with sales of the popular ‘superfood’ soaring across the UK.

British Berry Growers, the industry body representing 95% of British soft fruit growers, is reporting a sharp increase in blueberry sales this year, with a forecast to reach a 25% growth by the end of 2025.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, said: “Blueberries are enjoying a moment in the spotlight thanks to their growing reputation as a superfood, given their exceptional health benefits, which has fuelled demand amongst British shoppers.

“Growing awareness of British blueberries has also fuelled strong demand, with shoppers seeking them out in store.

“The year-round appetite for this power-packed berry is helping sales climb. We’re forecasting a 25% increase in blueberry sales this year.”

British growers are working hard to meet the seasonal demand for these popular berries, with the weather giving them a helping hand this season.

Growers are reporting that this year’s crop has benefited from exceptional growing conditions amid the warmest and sunniest spring on record, according to the UK Met Office.

Daniel Martin, group commercial director at S&A Produce says: “This blueberry season has seen a really positive early start, around two weeks ahead of schedule, thanks to strong light levels and an absence of rain.

“As a result, we’re seeing excellent fruit size and nice, even ripening across the crop. In summary, we are optimistic about the season and expect to see excellent flavour and shelf life from this year’s crop”.

Given growing demand, growers have focused on developing new blueberry varieties that can deliver higher yields and better resilience, allowing British growers to meet rising customer demand without having to rely on imported berries.

Growers and suppliers are also investing in automated picking and other technology to reduce labour costs and improve efficiency.

Jim Floor, managing director at Hall Hunter, one of the UK’s leading blueberry growers, said: “We pick 90% of our fruits by hand and 10% are picked via machine harvesting, with a plan to increase machine harvesting on our blueberry crops next year to 30%.

“When it comes to robotic fruit picking, we’re seeing steady and encouraging progress from robotics and automation companies. However, the technology isn’t quite ready for widespread commercial adoption just yet.

“For now, 90% of our blueberries, and all our strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are proudly picked by hand by our amazing harvest team, whose skill and dedication remain at the heart of our success.”

Blueberries are arguably the most advanced within the British berry space, which is key to meet demands as customer interest in these little blue powerhouses peaks.

With British blueberry season already underway, the coming weeks will see peak harvest volumes with a bumper of British blueberries hitting supermarket shelves, ready for consumers to enjoy fresh, locally grown berries when they’re at their best.

The growing interest in blueberries is part of a continued consumer shift towards healthier eating, and growing awareness surrounding the dangers of ultra-processed and HFSS foods (High in Fat, Salt, and Sugar).

Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc Registered, award-winning nutritionist, says: “Blueberries are a naturally nutrient-rich fruit, providing fibre, vitamin C, and polyphenols including antioxidants - all of which support health as part of a balanced and varied diet.

Research suggests they may play a role in supporting gut, heart, and brain health when consumed regularly. Choosing British blueberries during their peak season means they’re likely to be fresher, tastier, and retain more of their nutritional value.

As a parent I understand the difficulties of busy mornings and the struggles faced at breakfast time, but adding a handful of blueberries to a breakfast bowl is a simple, enjoyable way to include fruit in your child’s day and help lay the foundations for healthy eating habits.”