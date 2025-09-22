The health and beauty retailer Bodycare is set to close its remaining 56 shops resulting in around 450 redundancies.

Another store is soon to disappear from UK high streets as Bodycare is set to close its remaining 56 stores. The health and beauty retailer has already closed a number of stores after falling into administration earlier this month.

Bodycare appointed administrators from advisory firm Interpath on September 5, saying it had come under pressure from rising costs and a shortfall in funding, which also impacted supplier relationships and led to stock shortages. A spokesperson told the BBC at the time: “Given the shortage of stock and costs associated with operating stores, it is no longer viable to continue to trade all 115 stores retained on appointment."

Administrators have now announced the closure of its remaining shops, resulting in around 450 redundancies, after being unable to secure a buyer for the chain. This means around 150 shops will have been shut since administrators were appointed, with more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs. The latest closures, taking place this week, will result in all 444 employees working across the shops losing their jobs.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare’s staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for. We will continue to explore options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course.”

Founded on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge in Skelmersdale in 1970, Bodycare sells big brands including L'Oreal and Nivea. Like many stores, the pandemic took its toll on the business, profitable before lockdown, it lost millions of pounds after Covid-19 hit. To keep its head above water, Bodycare received a multimillion-pound taxpayer-funded loan through one of the Treasury's pandemic funding schemes.

The news of Bodycare’s struggles come as little surprise with a similar story affecting numerous high street stores. In August, Poundland narrowly avoided collapse after a High Court approval for a major restructuring plan, just days before the firm was due to run out of money. The scheme will see up to £60 million of new funding injected to keep the retailer afloat and allows it to press ahead with a store closure programme, which will see 68 shops shut, impacting around 1,000 workers.

It was a similar story for another retailer in August with a restructuring plan aimed at preventing River Island from collapsing into administration approved by a High Court judge. The London-based company laid out a rescue plan which will see it shut 33 stores and pay reduced rents on another 71 shops. Landlords are being asked to cut rents for three years and potentially stop payments completely on some sites in a bid to stem losses.