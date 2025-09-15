Health and beauty chain Bodycare has announced it will be closing a further 30 stores this week - here’s the full list of shops to be axed.

The high street is to take another blow as a popular health and beauty chain has announced it will be closing a further 30 stores this week. The news 14 Bodycare stores will close on Tuesday (September 16) with another 16 shutting on Thursday (September 18) comes after the business collapsed into administration.

After the retailer went into administration on September 5, 32 of its 147stores were closed with immediate effect, with the loss of 450 jobs. The business is up for sale, according to administrators and there was "interest from a number of parties", meaning there could be hope for securing the future of the remaining 85 stores.

A spokesperson told the BBC: “Given the shortage of stock and costs associated with operating stores, it is no longer viable to continue to trade all 115 stores retained on appointment."

Another high street name announces store closures | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Bodycare stores closing this week

The stores closing on Tuesday are:

Bolton

Bromsgrove

Castleford

Chesterfield

Doncaster

Greenock

Mansfield

Salford

Skipton

Stevenage

Sutton-in-Ashfield

Thornaby

Ulverston

Whitehaven

The stores closing on Thursday are:

Dudley

Dunfermline

Hanley

Hull

Hyde

Ilford

Ipswich

Morpeth

Newark

Northallerton

Ormskirk

Redcar

Rochdale

Shrewsbury

St Helens

Workington

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: "We'd like to express our sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated Bodycare staff who have shown such professionalism since our appointment. We will continue to trade the remaining 85 stores while we remain in discussions with interested parties with the aim of preserving as much of the business as possible."

Founded on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge in Skelmersdale in 1970, Bodycare sells big brands including L'Oreal and Nivea. Like many stores, the pandemic took its toll on the business, profitable before lockdown, it lost millions of pounds after Covid-19 hit. To keep its head above water, Bodycare received a multimillion-pound taxpayer-funded loan through one of the Treasury's pandemic funding schemes.

The news of Bodycare’s struggles come as little surprise with a similar story affecting numerous high street stores. In August, Poundland narrowly avoided collapse after a High Court approval for a major restructuring plan, just days before the firm was due to run out of money. The scheme will see up to £60 million of new funding injected to keep the retailer afloat and allows it to press ahead with a store closure programme, which will see 68 shops shut, impacting around 1,000 workers.

It was a similar story for another retailer in August with a restructuring plan aimed at preventing River Island from collapsing into administration approved by a High Court judge. The London-based company laid out a rescue plan which will see it shut 33 stores and pay reduced rents on another 71 shops. Landlords are being asked to cut rents for three years and potentially stop payments completely on some sites in a bid to stem losses.

Until it entered administration, the firm employed about 1,500 people.