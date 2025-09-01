A popular health and beauty chain is on the brink of collapse putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

As the high street continues to struggle, yet another popular store is at risk of falling into administration. Health and beauty chain Bodycare is on the brink of collapse according to reports.

The situation puts hundreds of jobs at risk with the retailer currently employing around 1,500 staff members. The business could go into administration as early as next week, according to Sky News.

The company, owned by Baaj Capital, is now looking for a last-minute buyer after having worked with advisory firm Interpath for a number of months looking at different options for the business. Just weeks ago, Bodycare secured a £7m debt facility, secured against the store’s retail inventory, which bought it limited breathing space.

Founded on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge in Skelmersdale in 1970, Bodycare now has 130 stores in the United Kingdom. The retailer sells big brands including L'Oreal and Nivea.

Like many stores, the pandemic took its toll on the business, profitable before lockdown, it lost millions of pounds after Covid-19 hit. To keep its head above water, Bodycare received a multimillion-pound taxpayer-funded loan through one of the Treasury's pandemic funding schemes.

Earlier this year, Manchester city centre Bodycare branch appeared in BBC documentary Stacey Dooley: Meet the Shoplifters. With shoplifting at an all-time high in Britain, with incidents of violence and abuse against shop staff skyrocketing, Stacey set out to understand what’s causing the high-street epidemic. Heading to the shopfloor, she met with those who deal with shoplifting every day at the Bodycare store, seeing first-hand the impact it has on the staff.

The news of Bodycare’s struggles come as little surprise with a similar story affecting numerous high street stores. Earlier this month, Poundland narrowly avoided collapse after a High Court approval for a major restructuring plan, just days before the firm was due to run out of money. The scheme will see up to £60 million of new funding injected to keep the retailer afloat and allows it to press ahead with a store closure programme, which will see 68 shops shut, impacting around 1,000 workers.

It was a similar story for another retailer in August with a restructuring plan aimed at preventing River Island from collapsing into administration approved by a High Court judge. The London-based company laid out a rescue plan which will see it shut 33 stores and pay reduced rents on another 71 shops. Landlords are being asked to cut rents for three years and potentially stop payments completely on some sites in a bid to stem losses.