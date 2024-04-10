Iconic salt asnd vinegar Discos are returning to supermarkets from mid-April

Salt and vinegar Discos are being brought back to stores in multipacks due to customer demand according to owner, KP Snacks. This comes a year after the company decided to discontinue their bacon flavour, much to fans dismay.

Shoppers can expect to see salt and vinegar Discos back on shelves by mid April in B&M, Asda and Sainsbury's. By June, they will also be rolled out to other stores like Tesco.

So which other popular British crisps have been scrapped only to be brought back once more?

1. Prawn Cocktail Quavers

The nostalgic 90s crisp was brought back alongside salt and vinegar quavers in 2021. Sadly, the salt and vinegar flavour was discontinued again in 2023, but prawn cocktail remains on the shelves.

2. Monster Munch Roast Beef

These fan favourites were originally discontinued in 1995 and replaced by the ‘beef burger’ flavour. They were reintroduced in October 2022, replacing ‘spicy’, though some fans say the recipe was never quite the same.

3. Smiths’ Scampi Fries

The delicious scampi-and-lemon-flavoured cereal snack, that can be paired with practically any cold drink served in a pub, was close to extinction in 2018. This was due to an issue with the production that led to dwindling supplies. Luckily they were able to get them back into production after a time off the market. The same could not be said for their counterpart, Smiths’ Cheese Flavoured Moments despite petitions to bring them back on change.org.

4. Walkers Barbecue Pork Ribs

Walkers slowly phased out the production of their BBQ pork ribs flavour, but to shoppers' delight, they were spotted back on B and M shelves back in December 2023. It seemed to only be a temporary roll out as many complained about the new vegan flavour, but there is a chance they could be brought back as a special edition once more.

5. Walkers Marmite

Marmite lovers were devastated when Walkers announced the discontinuation of their favourite flavour in January 2024. But to everyone’s surprise, they were brought back to markets just a month later, this time with a bit of a twist: They are now part of a Marmite X Tayto collaboration. Taytos are a household name in Ireland, but have also seen sales across the UK, which marmite fans will hopefully see more of in coming months.

6. Golden Wonder Cheese & Onion Ringos

This crisp was popular in the 80s but was discontinued. However, in response to customer requests they have been brought back and can be bought in multipacks in Morrisons and other stores.

7. Walkers Salt 'n' Shake