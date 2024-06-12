Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several South Korean instant ramen products have been recalled for being too spicy

Denmark's food safety agency has issued a recall for several South Korean instant ramen products due to dangerously high levels of capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in chilli peppers. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration announced on Tuesday that three Samyang Foods noodle products, popular in Western markets, posed a risk of "acute poisoning" due to their extreme spiciness.

The recalled products are:

Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken

2x Spicy & Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken Stew

The agency warned that the capsaicin concentration in a single packet of these noodles was so high it could potentially cause serious health issues. Consumers are advised to either discard these products or return them to the place of purchase. A special caution was issued for children, with instructions for parents to contact the Poison Line if their children exhibit any acute symptoms after consuming the noodles.

Samyang Foods, whose products have seen a surge in popularity globally, acknowledged that this is the first time their noodles have been recalled for being too hot. The company stated it would strive to better understand and comply with local regulations in their export markets.

The brand has gained immense popularity, especially after their Buldak carbonara ramen went viral on TikTok, leading to reports of shortages in the US celebrities like Cardi B have even shared their efforts to find these sought-after instant noodles.

In recent months, Samyang Foods' stock price has surged by 70%, reflecting the brand's global popularity. Despite this setback, the company remains committed to understanding and meeting the regulatory standards of the countries they export to.

Are the recalled products sold in the UK?