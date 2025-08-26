Half of UK workers say they’re underpaid – are you one of them?

Money Stress

With 50% of people reporting they’re unhappy with their pay, research from office experts reveal how your salary stacks up against the national average for your age, and whether you could be missing out.

Your age isn’t the only number that grows over the years. As you gain more experience in the workplace, your value to employers should increase, and your salary should follow suit. But with many employees left wondering if they’re underpaid, Instant Offices has analysed the latest data to uncover how much people are really earning per age.

What is the average salary in the UK?

In 2024, the average median annual earnings for full-time employees in the United Kingdom were approximately £37,430, up £2,467 from 2023. For graduates entering the workforce in 2025, average salary is £31,000, ranging from £23,000 to £43,000 Depending on the sector and location.

As you progress in your career, salaries generally rise, peaking in the 40-49 year age group. The jump between 29 and 30, however, is quite significant, rising by £7,696, so if you enter your 30s on less than £39k, you may be underpaid.

Age Annual Salary 18-21 £24,440 22-29 £32,292 30-39 £39,988 40-49 £42,796 50-59 £40,456 60+ £36,036

The Gender Pay Gap – Who's Losing Out?

With the UK’s average gender pay gap standing at 9%, how does this play out by age?

The data shows that the gender pay gap widens with age, especially between 30 and 59. This is often the period when career progressions is are consistently earning less than men. A woman in their 40s earning £42,000 is on track with their peers, but that’s still almost £3,000 less than the average man of the same age. This inequality is being pushed by a number of factors, like childcare responsibilities and domestic work inequality, all of which disproportionately impact women.

Age Men Annual Gross Pay Women’s Annual Gross Pay 18–21 £24,960 £24,440 22–29 £33,176 £32,292 30–39 £41,652 £39,988 40–49 £45,552 £42,796 50–59 £43,940 £40,456 60+ £38,636 £36,036

So, you’re underpaid - What to do next

Whether you’re in the highest or lowest-paying industries, and whatever your age may be, there’s always room to grow. Your salary and potential earnings will increase as you improve your skills, knowledge and experience, but there are a few ways you can increase it right now:

1. Negotiate a salary raise

Keep a record of your key achievements, targets you’ve exceeded, and the measurable impact you’ve made on the business. Use this evidence as leverage when negotiating a salary increase to show your employer the return on investment they get from you. Confidence is key, if you believe you’re worth it’s easier to persuade others.

2. Research and compare your salary

Know how much your skills are worth and compare your salary with the industry average for an overview. You can’t negotiate effectively without knowing your market value. Use salary comparison tools, industry reports, and professional networking sites to find out what people in similar roles, sectors, and regions are earning. Factor in your qualifications, years of experience, and any specialist skills. If you discover you’re earning significantly below the average for your level, you have concrete data to support your case for a raise or to seek a new role elsewhere.

3. Become an expert

Consider training or studying short courses to become more knowledgeable in your industry. Your value in the job market increases dramatically when you’re seen as a subject-matter expert. Consider upskilling through professional courses, industry certifications, or even mentoring opportunities. Stay informed on trends in your sector, and look for skills gaps you can fill

The moral of the story? Keep improving your worth, learning from great mentors and studying your niche to fund success in your industry through every stage of your career.