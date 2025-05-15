Lidl has recalled its fruit and nut bar products after pieces of plastic were found.

Food and Safety Agency (FSA) said the supermarket has pulled four Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bars off the shelves over the potential health risk to consumers

The FSA confirmed the recall on Thursday, saying that the presence of plastic makes the items “unsafe to eat.”

The affected products are, Alesto Cocoa & Orange 5 Raw Fruit & Nut Bars, Alesto Blueberry Muffin 5 Raw Fruit & Nut Bars, Alesto Salted Caramel 5 Raw Fruit & Nut Bars and Alesto Berry 5 Raw Fruit & Nut Bars.

All products come in a 5x35g pack size with batch codes L24316 and L24337, and best before dates of November and December 2025.

Lidl said: “Lidl is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected bars and instead return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. No receipt is necessary.

For further information, customers can contact Lidl Customer Care at [email protected] or 0203 966 5566.