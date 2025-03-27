Next has issued an urgent recall of its Bubble Tea Cups after it was found that the products pose a risk of burns and scalds.

The affected products – covered cups with straws sold in three designs: Brights Mango, Kawai Strawberry, and Santa – do not carry appropriate instructions to warn users about the risk of consuming hot drinks through a straw. The provided instructions advise making bubble tea with hot water but fail to caution users to allow the drink to cool before consuming, creating a potential burn hazard.

According to a notice published through the UK’s product safety system: “The products present a risk of burns as they lack the appropriate instructions and warnings.

The instructions provided indicate that the bubble tea should be made with hot water, but do not warn users that they should allow the drink to cool before drinking it. The drink could be too hot to drink through a straw and may result in the user receiving burns/scalds.”

The cups, which were manufactured in China, were found to breach the General Product Safety Regulations 2005. Next has confirmed the items – listed under product codes 651994, 651996, and 440908 – have been withdrawn from sale and recalled from consumers.

Customers who purchased the cups in-store are advised to stop using them immediately and return them to their nearest Next store for a full refund. Those who bought the items online are instructed to dispose of the products and will receive a refund credited to their original payment method.