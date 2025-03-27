Thousands of cans of fizzy drink have been recalled by Coca-Cola because of plastic contamination posing a potential health risk.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has asked customers to return a number of its products to the point of purchase for a refund. This extends to Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Appletiser and Sprite as well as the original Coca-Cola.

The Food Standards Agency has warned that the affected drinks may contain elevated levels of chlorate, which could make customers unwell. The agency said: “This poses a low food safety risk especially when only consumed occasionally, however consumers who are sensitive to chlorate and have pre-existing mild to moderate iodine deficiency may be more adversely affected.

“Long term consumption of chlorate can lead to the inhibition of iodine uptake, this could potentially cause adverse health effects such as goitre. A single high intake of chlorate, (as an acute exposure), could limit the body’s ability to absorb oxygen from the blood, and could in severe cases lead to kidney failure.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, which trades in the UK, has recalled the drinks after a similar notice affected more than 10,000 products in the US. Anyone with an affected product will be able to take it back to their point of purchase for a full refund.

Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Gently Sparkling

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Zero

For more details, call Coca-Cola’s customer service team on 0800 227711 for assistance.