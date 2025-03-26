Coca-Cola cans in Illinois and Wisconsin have been recalled after reports of plastic being found inside the cans.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued the recall for over 10,000 of the cans. The recall affects Coca-Cola Original Taste 12-ounce cans sold in 12-packs, specifically those with a date code of "SEP2925MDA" and time stamps between 11:00 and 12:53.

The impacted products have a single-can UPC of 0 49000-00634 6 and 12-pack UPC of 0 49000-02890 4. A total of 864 12-packs are included in the recall. The recall number is F-0664-2025. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, initiated the recall on March 6. On March 24, the FDA classified the event as a Class II recall, indicating that exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

A Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling spokesperson told Newsweek: "The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its website: "Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums." Consumers and businesses should not consume, sell or distribute the recalled Coca-Cola products and should check their inventories for the affected date code and time stamp.