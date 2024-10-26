Perkier Foods recalls salted caramel dark chocolate bar over nut fears, how to get full refund

A chocolate bar has been recalled over a health risk.

Perkier Foods is recalling its Perkier Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate bar because it contains almonds which are not mentioned on the label, meaning it is possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The affected product is the Perkier Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar, multipack size 3 x 37g, with a best-before date of October 8, 2025.

Perkier Foods is recalling its Perkier Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate bar because it contains almonds | FSA

The Food Safety Agency said: “Perkier Foods is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt). For further information, please contact Perkier Foods at [email protected].”

