Tax expert publishes analysis of HMRC Property Campaign as enforcement intensifies

Tax documents and compliance paperwork representing HMRC's intensified enforcement efforts, as the revenue authority's Let Property Campaign targets undeclared rental income among UK landlords with nearly £250 million collected to date.

Former revenue inspector highlights compliance trends amid government crackdown on undeclared rental income.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A London-based tax investigation specialist has published new analysis of HMRC's Let Property Campaign, revealing updated statistics about the revenue authority's ongoing efforts to identify undeclared rental income among UK landlords.

Amit Puri, founder of https://pure-tax.com/tax-investigation-hmrc/cop9/">Pure Tax COP 9 investigation and former senior HMRC inspector with 10 years' experience at the revenue authority, has released data showing the campaign's performance over its decade-long operation, which has collected nearly £250 million against an original £500 million target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The analysis comes as HMRC intensifies tax investigations across multiple sectors, with the government announcing plans to recruit 5,000 additional tax officials over five years to help close the estimated £39.9 billion annual tax gap.

Growing Enforcement Activity

HMRC's Let Property Campaign, launched in 2013, targets landlords who have failed to declare rental income properly. The campaign allows property owners to make voluntary disclosures with reduced penalties before formal investigations begin.

Recent government statistics indicate the private rental sector generated £47.2 billion in property income during 2022-23, with furnished holiday lettings accounting for £2.31 billion of this total. However, HMRC estimates that up to 1.5 million UK landlords may not be fully compliant with tax obligations.

"Making any kind of tax disclosure to HMRC can be an uncomfortable experience," Puri noted in his analysis. "Experienced tax investigation specialists understand this and seek to provide peace of mind while keeping abreast of campaign developments."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revenue authority has significantly increased enforcement activity, with tax crime prosecutions reaching a three-year high of 300 cases by September 2024 a 19% increase from the previous year's 252 cases.

Penalty Framework and Disclosure Process

Under the Let Property Campaign, landlords who make voluntary disclosures face penalties ranging from 0% to 35% of unpaid tax, depending on the timing and circumstances of the disclosure. Those who wait for HMRC investigation face penalties of up to 100% of the tax owed.

Property tax specialists note that voluntary disclosure typically results in significantly lower penalties often 10-20% of tax owed compared to penalties imposed following formal investigations.

The disclosure process requires landlords to calculate and settle outstanding liabilities within 90 days of notifying HMRC of undeclared income, covering potential issues including unreported rental profits, capital gains on property disposals, and offshore income.

Wider Tax Compliance Changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The analysis emerges amid broader changes to property taxation. From April 2026, landlords earning over £50,000 from property rental will be required to comply with Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self Assessment, requiring quarterly digital submissions.

Additionally, significant changes to capital gains tax rates on property disposals take effect from April 2025, with rates increasing to 14% and rising further to 18% from April 2026.

Dr. Sarah Mitchell, tax policy researcher at Warwick Business School, explains: "The combination of increased enforcement resources, enhanced data analytics capabilities, and changing tax compliance requirements creates a challenging environment for property investors who haven't maintained full compliance."

Professional Guidance Emphasis

Tax professionals emphasize the importance of seeking specialist advice when considering disclosure under the Let Property Campaign. Pure Tax, which specializes in HMRC investigations and tax disclosures, offers services including guidance on Code of Practice 8 and 9 investigations serious procedures used when HMRC suspects significant tax irregularities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm's analysis highlights the complexity of modern tax compliance, particularly for property investors managing portfolios across different jurisdictions or dealing with offshore assets and crypto-currency gains.

With HMRC's enhanced enforcement capabilities and the government's stated commitment to closing the tax gap, industry experts anticipate continued intensification of compliance activities across the property sector.