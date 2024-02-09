Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recent acquisition of The Body Shop has prompted the new owners to make arrangements for administrators to control its British arm, potentially putting significant numbers of shops and jobs at risk. According to Sky News, the company, established by Anita Roddick and Gordon Roddick almost 50 years ago, is gearing up to engage FRP Advisory to manage the insolvency proceedings for its UK branch, which operates approximately 200 stores.

Sources told the outlet on Friday (February 9) that the administrators might consider 'closing a significant chunk' of The Body Shop's UK stores, although they cautioned against speculating on exact figures at this stage. The Body Shop is a significant employer in Britain, with a considerable workforce based at its London headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the administration process for its UK operations will not affect the band's global franchise partners, said the report. Recently, The Body Shop has sold its businesses in most of Europe and some parts of Asia to an undisclosed family office.

The retailer, as reported by RetailWeek, said that this move "further prioritises The Body Shop's strategically important markets and global head franchise partner relationships, which it will look for opportunities to build".

The Body Shop is set to appoint administrators to control its British arm, according to a report

It added: "The Body Shop will also focus on more effectively reaching customers by strengthening digital platforms, developing new sales channels, and via differentiated retail experiences.

"The announced sale is another decisive step towards delivering a strong turnaround strategy for The Body Shop, supported by the right structure. The ambition is to create a modern and dynamic beauty brand, relevant to customers and able to compete for the long term."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Body Shop was acquired in November by Aurelius, a private equity firm, in a deal it said was valued at £207m. Retail sources said the new owner came to the conclusion that the company lacked working cash and was performing less well than expected after the purchase closed at the beginning of the year.