Michael Hsu or Mike Hsu as he is known, is the Chairman and Chief Executive Office at Kimberly-Clark and also serves on their Board of Directors. In October, 2018, it was announced that he would succeed Thomas J. Falk, who had served the company as Chief Executive Officer since 2002. He had also been the Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2003.

Thomas J. Falk said at the time that "Mike is a great choice to become Kimberly-Clark's next CEO and lead the company forward in its next phase of growth and value creation," and also said: "His passion, vision and track record of delivering great results will build upon Kimberly-Clark's nearly 150-year legacy of caring for the needs of people around the world while achieving top-tier performance."

In response, Mike Hsu said at the time that "I am honored and proud to have the opportunity to lead this great company following Tom. Mike Hsu also said: "When I joined Kimberly-Clark, I was looking for a company that was focused on improving lives, that was committed to doing things the right way and that had a strong culture. I'm looking forward to building on Kimberly-Clark's rich legacy, winning with our trusted brands and making lives better around the world."

According to Mike Hsu’s biography on Kimberly-Clark’ website, “Before becoming CEO in January 2019, Mr. Hsu served as chief operating officer, leading day-to-day operations of Kimberly-Clark’s business units, along with the global innovation, marketing, and supply chain functions. Joining Kimberly-Clark in 2012 as group president of the company’s nearly $8 billion North American Consumer Products business, he quickly became known as a leader with passion and vision who could drive growth and value creation.”

A press release on Monday November 3 has shared information about Kimberly-Clark agreeing to buy Kenvue and it reads: “Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB ), a global personal care leader, and Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE ), a global consumer health leader, today announced an agreement under which Kimberly-Clark will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock in a cash and stock transaction that values Kenvue at an enterprise value of approximately $48.7 billion, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark common stock on October 31, 2025.”

Mike Hsu said: "We are excited to bring together two iconic companies to create a global health and wellness leader," and also added that"Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of CPG and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories. With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life.

Mike Hsu went on to say that "Over the last several years, Kimberly-Clark has undertaken a significant transformation to pivot our portfolio to higher-growth, higher-margin businesses while rewiring our organization to work smarter and faster. We have built the foundation and this transaction is a powerful next step in our journey. We look forward to working with the Kenvue team to bring these companies together, and are confident that we will drive significant value for our combined shareholders.”

According to the website Simply Wall Street, Mike Hsu’s total yearly compensation is $16.41M which is believed to comprise of 9.1% salary and 90.9 bonuses.