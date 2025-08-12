Former Blue Peter presenter Gethin Jones shared an emotional post revealing the death of his father.

Gethin Jones - the popular host of Morning Live and a former Blue Peter presenter - has revealed his father has passed away. Gethin, 47, told fans of the sad news in a heartbreaking social media post alongside a picture of his father.

Featuring a quote from Max Boyce, he wrote: "Wales defeated England - Hymns and Arias with dad last night, before he left us this morning. The most perfect, peaceful end. Welsh hymns playing, and the grandsons on speaker phone saying goodbye."

He said his father, a former head teacher, had been "poorly for a while" and "put up a good fight, incredible really", adding: "It was so nice to see his dry humour, the importance of faith and his love for classical music shine through at the end.

"Every day I’ve been at the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, someone would stop me and ask me about dad. He probably taught them at some point. He made a big impact on education in these parts over a long period of time. He was strict and direct, always reasonable. A teacher for 40 years, a headteacher for 28."

Former Blue Peter presenter Gethin Jones shared an emotional post revealing the death of his father | Gethin Jones / Instagram

Alongside the picture of his dad in a hospital bed, he added: "Always grateful for the care and understanding of the wonderful NHS staff - my sister is one of them. But this time, she was also the daughter. One of the strongest I know, (and then will cry at an emotive sentence in Welsh!). She’s just been amazing, didn’t miss a beat.

"A little mention to her what’s app group with her mates. Finding the humour when needed is so important isn’t it, along with the unconditional support?"

The message finished with the words: "A tough old week. But lucky in so many ways." He ended with a hashtag featuring the Welsh hrase, amynedd yw amod llwyddo, which translates as 'patience is the key to success'.

Among those to wish him well after the news was fellow TV presenter Anthea Turner, who said: "Beautifully chosen words. Thinking of you. Big Hug."

Morning Live contributor, Dr Ranj, also replied, while Alex Jones, a presenter on The One Show, responded in Welsh, saying: "Meddwl amdano ti Geth. Loads o gariad atoch chi gyd", which means "thinking of you Geth. Lots of love to all".

And Olympic hero, Sir Chris Hoy, who took part in a charity cycle with Gethin previously, said: "So sorry to hear it mate, but heart-warming to see him surrounded with love."