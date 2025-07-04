Police are increasing patrols around the childhood home of Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox after a spate of attacks by youths.

The childhood home of Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox has come under a spate of attacks. The incidents, believed to have been carried out by youths, have led to increased police patrols on the property.

According to Greater Manchester Police, youths have been causing damage during the evening and over weekends at the farm which is near Bolton in Lancashire. The farm is owned by Sara's dad Leonard Cox, 85, and is where the 50 year old broadcaster grew up as a child.

Police have also urged parents to ensure their children are not hanging around the area. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "We have had a number of reports regarding youths causing criminal damage at Grundy Fold farm in the evenings and weekends.

"We would like to nip this in the bud before the summer holidays. If you are aware that your child hangs around this location then please discourage them. Further patrols will be made around the farm due to the remoteness and vulnerability of the location."

In response to the message, residents took to social media to share their concern with one saying "they should be forced to do community service".

The childhood home of Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox has been repeatedly attacked by youths | SWNS.com

The farm has been the target of vandals in the past – who started a fire there in 2019. At the time Sara spoke out against the "gang of young idiots" on social media at the time. She said that she just wanted her dad and his property to be kept safe.

She said: "Huge thanks to @FireBolton crew for helping my dad when a gang of young idiots set fire to his haylage, destroying it. Farms aren't playgrounds for bored kids – police haven't been able to help, struggling to find a solution."

Sara previously admitted she "absolutely loved" living on the farm. Speaking on 'Table Manners' podcast hosted by Jessie and Lennie Ware this week Sara spoke fondly of her dad saying he is "still farming now".

She said: "He farms Hereford cattle - brown and white ones - they are beautiful, very kind cows. His cows have a great life, they have a high welfare which has always been really important to him."

Though she revealed his mobility "isn't great" after a bull stepped on his foot 20 years ago. She said: "My dads mobility isn't great - long story short he had a bull called Ferrari that stepped on his foot a few years ago.”

She said Len was loading a bull - which he had just sold onto a lorry - when it accidentally stepped onto his foot. Sara said: "He didn't want to show that the bull had stood on his foot so he tried to style it out a little bit.

"Because he is a farmer, he didn't get it looked at or sorted so now he just hobbles around - his foot is now buggered. Fast forward 20 years, he is still hobbling around but his foot is getting worse so my brother goes up, who lives local, and does so much to help him out."

Her brother Robert calls him a "doorstep farmer" as he shouts things for him to do from the ledge.