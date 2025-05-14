Cost is stopping half of women from freezing their eggs

User (UGC) Submitted

A new financing initiative has been launched by TFP Fertility Chelmsford to make egg freezing more affordable

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost half of UK women (48%) say cost is stopping them from freezing their eggs, even though many are open to the idea.

New research from TFP Fertility Chelmsford reveals that affordability remains a key barrier for women considering fertility preservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in four women surveyed (25%) believe egg freezing is simply too expensive to consider, despite growing interest and fertility concerns driving demand. Almost half (46%) of women in their late 20s to early 30s surveyed, said they would actively consider egg freezing as part of their fertility journey.

Many find it challenging to proceed due to financial limitations, leading to delays in making important decisions about their future. Nearly half of women (45%) surveyed prefer to achieve financial stability before considering family planning.

This financial pressure underscores the broader impact of the ongoing economic situation. Declining fertility rates highlight the need for more affordable and accessible options. Research shows that over one in five (22%) of 18–34-year-olds report that economic concerns have directly affected their family planning.

To address this, TFP Fertility Chelmsford is working with Access Fertility to provide egg freezing treatment on a 12-month payment plan with 0% interest, making it easier for women to take control of their fertility without the burden of upfront costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the average age of first-time motherhood now over 30, TFP Fertility Chelmsford says proactive planning, affordable options and better education are essential for supporting women’s reproductive choices.

Dr Justin Chu, Medical Director at TFP Fertility said: “Too many women feel they must choose between financial stability and protecting their fertility options. Cost should not be a barrier to making informed choices about the future.

“We know that many women delay thinking about fertility until it becomes urgent. By offering flexible payment options and improving education, we hope to empower women to plan without financial pressure or misinformation holding them back.”

Jude Fleming, Chief Executive Officer at TFP Fertility said: “At TFP Fertility, we believe everyone deserves the chance to start a family. Speaking directly to women about their experiences, we wanted to better understand the driving factors behind the declining fertility rates in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was clear to see that financial concerns, combined with a lack of knowledge and understanding around fertility and fertility treatment, are a real barrier to women starting a family. Drawing on these insights, and our long-term partnership with Access Fertility, we’re now able to offer additional support, via our new 12-month payment plan.

“The initiative makes a significant step towards making treatments more accessible and supporting women in making informed decisions about their reproductive health.”

Juan Leahy, Chief Operating Officer at Access Fertility, said: “We’re delighted to partner with TFP Fertility to offer 0% interest finance to people who want to spread the cost of egg freezing treatment.

“In the modern world egg freezing can help more women take control of their fertility and ensure they have a plan B if they need it. It can give a sense of security and let people get on with life knowing they have the option to use those eggs in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cost of freezing eggs can be daunting, but our partnership with TFP Fertility allows people to spread the cost of their treatment over 12 months with no interest added.”

For more information about 0% interest finance on egg freezing, visit https://tfp-fertility.com/en-gb/fertility-preservation/egg-freezing