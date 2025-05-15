Crest Nicholson help bring sensory space to Suffolk School

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has supported Freeman Community Primary School in Stowmarket with a £500 donation on behalf of its nearby Aspen Grange development to help create a new sensory room.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to this contribution, the school were able to transform an old meeting room into a calm sensory space, now known as The Nest, where children can go when needed. This has enabled the school to increase ways they can respond to the diverse and varying needs of the children.

Sophie Fitzgerald, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Eastern said: “We’re proud to support the creation of this much needed sensory room for the children at Freeman Community Primary School. Supporting local schools is one of the many ways we strive to make a positive impact in the communities where we build across the East of England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Gerry, Headteacher of Freeman Community Primary School added: “We are really grateful and appreciative of the donation received from Crest Nicholson which has helped develop The Nest, providing us with the opportunity to support the children's sensory, social and emotional needs.”

Aspen Grange is located in the market town of Stowmarket and within easy reach of Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich. Prices start at £310,000 for a three bedroom, £450,000 for a four bedroom and £550,000 for a five bedroom home. To find out more you can call 01449 360130 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/aspengrange.